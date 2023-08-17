22-09-15 NW Soccer Laylie.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State forward Kaylie Rock controls a ball during a match last season at Bearcat Pitch. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — After a 2-15 season in 2018, Northwest soccer went to 6-10-3 then 13-7-1 then 13-5-3 including the first two NCAA Tournament berths in program history the past two seasons.

The Bearcats seem poised to expand on that success with a huge amount of the core returning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags