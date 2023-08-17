MARYVILLE, Mo. — After a 2-15 season in 2018, Northwest soccer went to 6-10-3 then 13-7-1 then 13-5-3 including the first two NCAA Tournament berths in program history the past two seasons.
The Bearcats seem poised to expand on that success with a huge amount of the core returning.
“We kinda talked about last year, we are taking little baby steps, one at a time,” junior Grace Wineinger said. “... We are looking to take a bigger step this year. We are not looking to take a baby step, but take a jump. We want to win that first round and make it into the second round. We want to continue to push the limits of the program. We want to continue doing things that have never been done before.”
That returning core begins with sophomore Lily Ellis — who was the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Year last season. She was tied for third in the nation with 13 shutouts.
“Lily plays a big role,” junior Sydney Mueller said. “Just a big safety back there. It takes some of the pressure off us. We know if we do get beat, it is not the end of the world. She’s got us covered.”
In front of Ellis, the Bearcat defense returns three of their four starters with Mueller at one centerback spot, and Wineinger and Ashton Dain back on the outside. Emily Yakle also returns with starting experience.
The hole in the Bearcat defense comes where they are replacing MIAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year Letycia Bonifacio. Sophomore Moira Franck is likely to step into that role.
In the midfield, the Bearcats are replacing Annie Aleixo, but return mainstays Lucia Fernandez and Hannah Stirling. Stirling shared the team-lead with six goals last season.
On the offensive end, senior Kaylie Rock is back in the lineup after six goals and 13 assists last season.
Adell Gore and Teagan Blackburn both return at the forward spot after making 11 starts each last season as Gore had six goals and Blackburn had three.
“We’ve got like three or four new forwards this year, so we’ve got a lot,” Rock said. “It is really good talent. It is going to be really good competition, so I think that is going to be really good for us to push each other and cheer each other on.”
Across from Rock, the Bearcats are replacing Sophie Cissell, but Elania Shromoff returns after making four starts last season and scoring the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Washburn.
The Bearcats are picked third in the MIAA this season behind Central Missouri and Emporia State who they were 0-4 against last season, but each match was decided by one goal.
“Last season was the first season that we felt we were kinda started to be taken really seriously by some of our competition,” Wineinger said. “We had teams adjusting to us finally and our style of play.
“It is something we are going to continue to push for and we want that No. 1 spot just like everyone else. But I think, probably for the first time, we have a group that can achieve that. And I am really excited for it.”