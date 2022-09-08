With Week One of the MIAA Football in the books, the MIAA Power Rankings make their return this week.
The big game which caused my opinion to shift on teams happened in St. Joseph with Missouri Western routing Central Oklahoma 35-0. Missouri Western has always had as good of talent as almost anyone in the MIAA, but haven’t seemed to be able to put it all together consistently.
The Adam Dorrel rebuild at Central Oklahoma isn’t going to be a one-week thing. The Bronchos will be a lot better in Week 9 than they were in Week 1, but right now, they are not a team that should be considered near the upper half of the league.
Here is where I consider all the teams in the league after one week:
Tier 1: Contenders
1. Northwest (1-0)
Trending: Steady
The Bearcats played well in their win over a solid Fort Hays State team. The 2-quarterback system worked as well as could be imagined. The defense has young players in spots, but the stars with Zach Howard, Elijah Green, Isaac Vollstedt, Sam Phillips and Cahleel Smith were outstanding. The defense as a whole seemed to improve every quarter.
2. Nebraska-Kearney (1-0)
Trending: Steady
TJ Davis didn’t have a good game through the air against Missouri Southern with a 3-for-10 passing day with an interception. The MIAA Player of the Year was still able to be effective with 129 yards. Davis will need to be more effective this week to beat Pittsburg State.
3. Washburn (1-0)
Trending: Steady
Kellen Simoncic was 15-for-21 for 351 yards and three touchdowns against Lincoln. The only catch was that it was against Lincoln. He gets to prove more this week against Central Missouri.
4. Pittsburg State (1-0)
Trending: Steady
Chad Dodson, Jr., threw for 387 yards and yet the Gorillas were only able to put up 21 points against Central Missouri — last season, only Northeastern State scored less against the Mules. This week against the Lopers will be the true test for Dodson and the Gorillas.
Tier 2: On the Verge
5. Emporia State (1-0)
Trending: Steady
Braden Gleason was one of four MIAA quarterbacks to throw for over 300 yards last Thursday. The Hornets rolled over the RiverHawks and while the schedule will get tougher soon, they have the chance for the Oklahoma sweep this week against the Bronchos.
6. Missouri Western (1-0)
Trending: Up 2
The Griffons ran for 335 yards and four touchdowns against the Bronchos while holding Central Oklahoma to just 157 total yards. It was a dominating performance featuring the two most confusing teams in the conference going into this season.
7. Fort Hays State (0-1)
Trending: Down 1
Chance Fuller was the other MIAA quarterback to eclipse 300 yards. The Tigers did some good things against the Bearcats, but couldn’t stop the Bearcat rushing attack. Missouri Western was the MIAA’s best rushing attack in Week 1, so that will be the key battle this week.
Tier 3: Showing Promise
8. Central Missouri (0-1)
Trending: Up 1
The Mule defense played much better than at any point last year against Pittsburg State. The offense struggled and Josh Lamberson’s main goal needs to be to continue to grow quarterback Cedric Case. The early-season schedule continues to be brutal for the Mules, but there appears to be hope for later in the season.
9. Missouri Southern (0-1)
Trending: Up 1
The Lions were within 10-7 of Nebraska-Kearney going into the fourth quarter last Thursday. A pick-6 derailed their upset hopes, but it was still a strong showing, especially defensively. How quickly the offense develops will determine the ceiling for the Lions.
Tier 4: The Cellar
10. Central Oklahoma (0-1)
Trending: Down 3
The Adam Dorrel era at Central Oklahoma didn’t start well in St. Joseph. If the offense can’t find its footing against Emporia State, that would be a bad sign. It will be another tough task for the defense though.
11. Northeastern State (0-1)
Trending: Steady
The RiverHawks scored 17 points against Emporia State and were within 11 points of the Hornets going into the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jacob Frazier threw two touchdown passes to Dashawn Williams. Williams had eight catches for 59 yards and the two scores.
12. Lincoln (0-1)
Trending: Steady
Xzavier Vaughn threw for 170 yards against Washburn and also led the team in rushing. If Lincoln is going to get a win this year, Vaughn will have to be the one to deliver it.