The first showdown of top teams in the MIAA was this week and Pittsburg State won on one of the most unforgivable defensive coverages and play calls of the season. Nebraska-Kearney appeared to have no safety help on their best receiver with 12 seconds left and a predictable result happened with a 72-yard touchdown.
Missouri Western was fortunate to not have to face Chance Fuller and a full-strength Fort Hays State, but were dominant again.
At the end of the day, this is the hardest that the league has ever been to predict.
Tier 1: The Blue Bloods
1. Northwest (2-0)
Trending: Steady
I was thinking I was going to move Pittsburg State to first on my drive back from Jefferson City with just my initial thoughts of how that game went, but as I went over the stats, I think my immediate thoughts were too harsh. Fumbles are an issue, but the backfield is deep and if guys keep doing that, my guess is they get cut out of the rotation. The offense put up 670 yards and the defense held Lincoln to 233 which included garbage time. Northwest is just fine.
2. Pittsburg State (2-0)
Trending: Up 2
Will Chad Dodson’s heave to a wide-open Bryce Murphy for a 72-yard touchdown be the play that catapults the Gorillas back into the postseason and to an MIAA championship? Dodson had four touchdowns and no interceptions as he held his own in a matchup with Harlon Hill candidate T.J. Davis. With Northeastern State, Emporia State and Missouri Southern coming up, the Gorillas will likely be undefeated on October 8 when the Bearcats come to town.
Tier 2: Next in Line
3. Missouri Western (2-0)
Trending: Up 4
The fastest rising team in these power rankings has lop-sided wins in the first two weeks over a pair of middle of the pack. The Griffons are averaging 326 yards rushing per game over those two games. Reagan Jones is off to a great start. The question is if he can maintain it, or if he fades as the season goes on like his predecessor Anthony Vespo last year.
4. Washburn (2-0)
Trending: Down 1
The Ichabods have played two of the bottom-3 teams in the league according to my rankings and struggled to slow down Central Missouri’s offense last season. Kellen Simoncic threw six touchdowns against the Mules, but also had three interceptions. Grant Bruner is back leading the defense too with 23 tackles and two interceptions last Thursday.
5. Nebraska-Kearney (1-1)
Trending: Down 3
That was unforgivable defense on Pittsburg State’s final offensive play of the game as the Lopers gave up a 72-yard touchdown to Gorilla star receiver Bryce Murphy with 12 seconds left in the game. They were one first down from winning the game 60 seconds earlier. With the Lopers being so successful in close games last year, you have to wonder if that is turning this year.
Tier 3: Mess in the Middle
6. Fort Hays State (0-2)
Trending: Up 1
The Tigers have played two of the top three teams in these rankings and have lost by two touchdowns against both Northwest and Western. They have gotten hammered in the running game both games. Fort Hays State will need to get Chance Fuller back if they are going to turn their season around. Against Lincoln may be a good week to rest Fuller and get him ready for the rest of the season.
7. Central Oklahoma (1-1)
Trending: Up 3
The first win of the Adam Dorrel era came as a surprise after the Bronchos were so lifeless against Missouri Western in Week 1. Stephon Brown’s running ability gave the team some life with 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Missouri Southern will offer another good test to see if they can keep the momentum.
8. Emporia State (1-1)
Trending: Down 3
Braden Gleason threw for 411 yards against Central Oklahoma without an interception and the team still only managed 13 points. The Hornets had 33 carries for 57 yards. Those are unacceptable numbers and not having Canaan Brooks certainly had something to do with that. Gleason is going to need some help if the Hornets are going to upset Missouri Western.
9. Missouri Southern (1-1)
Trending: Steady
Atiba Bradley has big fans in the MIAA including earning praise from Hall of Fame coach Mel Tjeerdsma as we were watching Bearcat soccer together. Hopefully Coach is ok with me sharing that. Not everything went right for Southern on Saturday with the game tied 13-13 after the third quarter, but the Lions closed the game on a 17-point run. The Central Oklahoma game this week is going to be a good test.
10. Central Missouri (0-2)
Trending: Down 1
Playing Washburn to within one score was a big step for the Mules. The team is clearly making strides under coach Josh Lamberson. Cedric Case threw for 278 yards and ran for 83 against the Ichabods. He also had a pair of interceptions. His decision-making will be put to the test in Maryville.
Tier 4: September 24
11. Northeastern State (0-2)
Trending: Steady
The RiverHawks fought hard against Missouri Southern with a 13-13 tie going into the fourth quarter. That is a good sign despite a lop-sided fourth quarter. They need to survive Pittsburg State and get ready for that Lincoln showdown on September 24.
12. Lincoln (0-2)
Trending: Steady
Lincoln was more fun than they have been in a while even with Zamar Blake in for D-I transfer Xzavier Vaughn at quarterback. Through two weeks, coach Jermaine Gales is getting a terrific grade and seems to have this team moving in the right direction even if it may not show up in the win/loss column.