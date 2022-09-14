Week 3 MIAA Picks
Buy Now
JON DYKSTRA/The Forum

The first showdown of top teams in the MIAA was this week and Pittsburg State won on one of the most unforgivable defensive coverages and play calls of the season. Nebraska-Kearney appeared to have no safety help on their best receiver with 12 seconds left and a predictable result happened with a 72-yard touchdown.

Missouri Western was fortunate to not have to face Chance Fuller and a full-strength Fort Hays State, but were dominant again.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags