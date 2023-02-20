With one week left in the regular season, the MIAA Tournament is right around the corner. Here is a look at where the seeding scenarios sit.
MEN
Tier 1: One seed decided Thursday
1. Northwest (25-2; 18-2 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
The Bearcats can secure the MIAA championship on Thursday with a win over Central Oklahoma. A win would also put them in the driver’s seat for hosting the regional.
2. Central Oklahoma (23-3; 17-3 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
If the Bronchos win out at Northwest and Newman, they will be the No. 1 seed in Kansas City. Of course, one of those games is unlike the other. Central Oklahoma likely needs that win Thursday and an MIAA Tournament championship to be the top seed in the regional.
Tier 2: Race for No. 3
3. Emporia State (20-6; 14-6 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
With home games against Pittsburg State and Washburn, the Hornets can lock up the three seed with two wins. Emporia State has the tiebreaker over Lincoln with two wins over the Blue Tigers, but are 0-1 against Fort Hays State.
4. Fort Hays State (19-8; 14-7 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
The Tigers have just one game remaining and it’s against MIAA bottom-feeder Nebraska-Kearney. Barring a disaster in Kearney, they will be at least the four-seed thanks to a season-sweep of Lincoln. If Emporia State stumbles, the Tigers can earn the three seed.
5. Lincoln (17-7; 13-7 MIAA)
Trending: Down 2
Losing to Emporia State on Saturday likely cost the Blue Tigers a real chance at the three seed — needing both Emporia State and Fort Hays State to lose out. With games against Northeastern State and Rogers State left, Lincoln is in good position to secure the fifth seed.
6. Missouri Southern (16-10; 12-8 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
Southern has been swept by Lincoln this season, so the Lions need the Blue Tigers to lose out and they need to beat Washburn and Northwest to get the five seed. If they lose both games and Washburn or Rogers State win out, they could fall in the seedings.
Tier 3: Bound for the play-in
7. Rogers State (14-12; 10-10 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
With home games against Lincoln and Central Missouri, the Hillcats are in prime position to lock up the seventh seed in Kansas City. Washburn has games against Emporia State and Southern, so the Hillcats have the easier schedule.
8. Washburn (13-13; 10-10 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The Ichabods have nearly guaranteed their trip to Kansas City, but an upset this week over the Hornets or Lions would guarantee it and be a big help in trying to edge out Rogers State for the seventh seed.
9. Missouri Western (11-14; 7-12 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
The Griffons have three games left against the bottom three teams in the league. If they can win out, it guarantees the nine seed and a trip to Kansas City. The Griffons are unlikely to be able climb higher, but have been playing good basketball lately and would be a decent bet to win the play-in game and earn a matchup with either Northwest or Central Oklahoma.
Tier 4: The Play-In for the Play-In
10. Northeastern State (10-14; 7-13 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The RiverHawks own an 11-point win at Central Missouri earlier this season and could secure the 10-seed with a home win over the Mules on Saturday. They host Lincoln on Thursday.
11. Central Missouri (11-15; 7-13 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
It comes down to Saturday, a trip to Kansas City would provide a boost for a lackluster season in Warrensburg.
Tier 5: Season ends Saturday
12. Pittsburg State (7-19; 4-16 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
At least the Gorillas beat Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday to ensure they will not finish last in the MIAA. They also swept Newman this season, so at least there is that.
13. Newman (8-18; 4-16 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
Stevie Strong still leads the MIAA in scoring (in all games) at 17.8 points.
14. Nebraska-Kearney (4-18; 2-14 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
Darrian Nebeker will be an all-league selection as at least honorable mention.
WOMEN
Tier 1: Hunting for the top seed
1. Nebraska-Kearney (26-3; 19-2 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
A win over Fort Hays State on Saturday will secure the No. 1 seed in Kansas City and the outright MIAA championship. The first Tiger-Loper game was a 53-52 win for Kearney in Hays.
2. Missouri Western (23-5; 17-3 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
The Griffons beat Central Missouri 66-63 earlier this season in St. Joseph. If the Griffons can beat Newman and Pittsburg State, they would secure the two seed.
3. Central Missouri (21-3; 17-3 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The Jennies will be Tigers fans and Gorilla fans this week as they play MIAA bottom-feeders Rogers State and Northeastern State.
Tier 2: Fighting for an NCAA berth
4. Pittsburg State (20-6; 15-5 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Road trips to Emporia State and Missouri Western will give the Gorillas a big test heading into Kansas City. The Gorillas own a sweep over Missouri Southern this season though and likely have the four seed secured.
5. Missouri Southern (22-6; 14-6 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The Lions look like they are destined for the fifth seed which is a step back from last season, but they also seem destined for the NCAA Tournament. As Missouri Western showed last season, once you are in the tournament, regular-season standings don’t matter.
6. Fort Hays State (19-10; 14-7 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
The Tigers have lost three straight and end the season with Nebraska-Kearney. They will need a championship in Kansas City to make the NCAA Tournament.
Tier 3: MIAA Tournament opening night
7. Emporia State (13-13; 8-12 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
The Hornets’ sweep over Northwest has Emporia State on the inside track for the No. 7 seed.
8. Northwest (13-13; 8-12 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
The men’s game will draw most of the excitement on Thursday, but the women’s game between Northwest and Central Oklahoma is also huge for seeding.
Tier 4: Fighting for KC
9. Central Oklahoma (10-14; 7-13 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
With Northwest and Newman on the schedule, the Bronchos can prove they deserve that bid to Kansas City.
10. Washburn (11-15; 7-13 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The Ichabods have the inside track on making it to Kansas City, but also play Southern and Emporia State this week — which could leave the door open for Newman.
11. Newman (9-16; 6-14 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
If the Jets can earn a win over Central Oklahoma or Missouri Western, they will own the tiebreaker over Washburn with a 74-62 win earlier this month.
Tier 5: Eliminated
12. Lincoln (6-20; 4-16 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
Road trips to Northeastern State and Rogers State give the Blue Tigers a chance to finish the season with a bang.
13. Northeastern State (6-18; 3-17 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
Beating Washburn to open MIAA play was the high point of the season for the RiverHawks.
14. Rogers State (4-22; 2-18 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
It is a 12-game losing skid for the Hillcats and would be worse if it wasn’t for a double-overtime home win over Newman.