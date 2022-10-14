Barring a collapse by Pittsburg State in the last five weeks, the Gorillas will represent the MIAA in the NCAA Division-II Playoffs.
The GLVC is likely to get one team in the playoffs with UIndy being undefeated, but having a tough game with Saginaw Valley State this week. They are likely to run the table after that with Truman State being the final week and the winner of that game getting a playoff bid.
In the GLIAC, Ferris State and Grand Valley State will earn two playoff berths and Davenport sits at 5-0, but have their most difficult games coming up. Saginaw Valley State at 4-2 could make a run also with losses to Ferris State and Grand Valley State out of the way.
In the GAC, Ouachita Baptist is 6-0 and Harding is 5-1 with the only loss to Ouachita.
If everything holds true, the GAC is likely to get two playoff bids, the GLVC is likely to get one and the GLIAC will get at least two. If Pittsburg State claims another, that leaves one bid for the rest of the MIAA to fight for.
Nebraska-Kearney would be that team if the playoffs started today with a 5-1 record, but five teams are right behind the Lopers at 4-2. Northwest Missouri State, Emporia State, Missouri Southern, Central Oklahoma and Washburn are those teams at 4-2.
As they match up, they will become de-facto playoff games. Two big matchups are this week with Northwest hosting Washburn and Nebraska-Kearney hosting Emporia State. A loss for the Lopers likely wouldn’t eliminate them from contention, but the other three are playing for their playoff lives.
Super Region 3 is widely considered head and shoulders above every other region in the country. Last season, Nebraska-Kearney and Central Washington flipped regions in the playoffs because it allowed Nebraska-Kearney to make a bus trip to Colorado instead of a flight to Michigan and avoided a conference rematch. A switch to Super Region 4 could be a big advantage for an MIAA team this season.
The bottomline is that the message is simple for half the teams in the MIAA right now. Keep winning and you are likely in, lose and it might get really bleak really fast.
Tier 1: Inside Track
1. Pittsburg State (6-0)
Trending: Steady
It hasn’t always been pretty for the Gorillas this season with a 1-point win over Emporia State, a 2-point win over Northwest and a 7-point win over Nebraska-Kearney, but the common factor in all those games is that the Gorillas won. Now with the next three teams in these rankings behind them, the Gorillas get two of the bottom-feeders in the MIAA the next two weeks with Lincoln and Missouri Western before big road trips to Central Oklahoma and Washburn.
2. Nebraska-Kearney (5-1)
Trending: Steady
The Lopers are the clear-cut No. 2 team in the league at the moment, but Kearney, Nebraska, is the place to be for the next month with Emporia State, Northwest and Central Oklahoma all visiting central Nebraska over the next four weeks. It starts this week with Emporia State before a reprieve with a trip to Lincoln then Northwest and Central Oklahoma in consecutive weeks.
Tier 2: Backs against the Wall
3. Northwest (4-2)
Trending: Steady
The Bearcats fought back in a big way in the second half at Pittsburg State. The defense looked like the best unit in the MIAA with just one first down for the Gorillas other than one penalty. Mike Hohensee got into the game for a couple situations so if the Bearcats get their starting quarterback back this week, it could make a big impact. Braden Wright turned in a gutty performance on Saturday, but a scary hit on his touchdown with 12 seconds left clouds his availability.
4. Emporia State (4-2)
Trending: Steady
Road trips to Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Southern the next two weeks are must-wins, but if the Hornets can, they get Fort Hays State and Lincoln before a game in Emporia against Northwest which could have huge playoff implications.
5. Washburn (4-2)
Trending: Steady
The Ichabods have been the kings of close games this year with four of their six games being decided by one score. They have played up and down to their opponents so far, but may have turned the corner this week with a 45-14 win at Fort Hays State. Kellen Simoncic has been very good this season and was 18-for-26 for 280 yards and four touchdowns in Hays.
6. Central Oklahoma (4-2)
Trending: Steady
The Bronchos get a game against Fort Hays State this week and then the schedule gets very real very quickly. Central Oklahoma goes to Washburn and Nebraska-Kearney along with hosting Pittsburg State over the following three weeks. Those games will likely determine the fate of Adam Dorrel’s first season.
7. Missouri Southern (4-2)
Trending: Steady
The Lions certainly haven’t had a murderers’ row of a schedule to begin the season, but they keep beating the opponents they should beat. They get another of those opponents this week with Central Missouri. After that, they close with Emporia State, Missouri Western, Northwest and Washburn. Atiba Bradley and Adam Dorrel should be the leading candidates for MIAA Coach of the Year at this point.
Tier 3: Moral-Victory Season
8. Missouri Western (2-4)
Trending: Steady
The decline of the Griffon program over the last three years has been alarming. Missouri Western remains a talented football team, but after eight MIAA wins in 2019, they won six last season and sit at two wins this season. The Griffons closed the season strong last year after they were eliminated from postseason contention. With winnable games against Northeastern State, Central Missouri and Lincoln left, the Griffons have a chance to feel a little better about a bottom-half of the MIAA finish.
9. Fort Hays State (1-5)
Trending: Steady
Chance Fuller is back out of the lineup and the Tigers don’t seem able to compete in these games without their leader. Other than that one-point loss to Missouri Southern, it has been blowout loss after blowout loss for the Tigers. The game against Central Missouri next week could be very interesting in sorting out this tier.
10. Central Missouri (1-5)
Trending: Steady
The Mules made the Emporia State game look closer than it was with 13 points in the fourth quarter. Cedric Case was 25-for-35 with 262 yards and two touchdowns though. His development is obviously the key for the Mules and he appears to be making strides. They need to at least compete with Missouri Southern and Fort Hays State the next two weeks.
Tier 4: Maybe Expansion was a Bad Idea
11. Northeastern State (1-5)
Trending: Steady
A 55-6 loss to Central Oklahoma is a scary development for the RiverHawks who laid down at the end of last season and weren’t a competitive football team. They cannot let that happen again. They need a better effort against a struggling Missouri Western team this week.
12. Lincoln (0-6)
Trending: Steady
The next two weeks against Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney will not be pretty. The Blue Tigers need to circle the wagons in two weeks in Warrensburg and give the Mules a competitive game.