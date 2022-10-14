MIAA Picks
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Barring a collapse by Pittsburg State in the last five weeks, the Gorillas will represent the MIAA in the NCAA Division-II Playoffs.

The GLVC is likely to get one team in the playoffs with UIndy being undefeated, but having a tough game with Saginaw Valley State this week. They are likely to run the table after that with Truman State being the final week and the winner of that game getting a playoff bid.

