With three weeks left in the MIAA regular season, the standings are beginning to take shape and so are the awards races. I wouldn’t predict these if I didn’t feel confident in the research I’ve done so I’m confident in talking to people from around the league and watching as much MIAA basketball as any MIAA media member, that I can talk intelligently on these.
Coaches have obviously watched more film from around the league than I have so if they differ from my predictions, I’ll take the L. I am also not doing the complete All-Defensive Team because that requires more in depth watching of teams and film work than I can do.
So here we go and I’ll start with the men’s awards and Player of the Year which is probably the easiest to award at this point. Northwest Missouri State’s Diego Bernard is the league’s best defensive player and leading scorer in MIAA games.
It has been since Missouri Southern’s Skyler Bowlin in 2011 that a player has won both the Defensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year. I was told by an opposing head coach last week that Bernard should win both this year and it is hard to argue with him as he leads the MIAA’s No. 1 scoring defense.
On the MIAA Coach of the Year award, Bob Hoffman and Ben McCollum will be top contenders as the league’s two best teams and national title contenders, but I am going with Lincoln’s Jimmy Drew. Lincoln was picked 13th in the league by the coaches and 14th by the media, the Blue Tigers are currently third.
Freshman of the Year is another obvious one with Bennett Stirtz taking the point guard role at Northwest and playing nearly 35 minutes per game and only really sitting in blowouts. He is second on the team in scoring.
The MIAA first team for me is Central Oklahoma’s Jaden Wells, Emporia State’s Owen Long, Fort Hays State’s Kaleb Hammeke, Lincoln’s Artese Stapleton and Bernard. My second team would be Central Oklahoma’s Curtis Haywood II, Northeastern State’s Christian Cook, Washburn’s Andrew Orr, Central Oklahoma’s Cam Givens and Stirtz. My third team is Rogers State’s Joey Saracco, Missouri Southern’s Winston Dessesow, Emporia State’s Alijah Comithier, Northwest’s Wes Dreamer and Missouri Southern’s Vinson Sigmon Jr.
For the women’s Player of the Year, Central Missouri’s Brooke Littrell is averaging 19.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Jennies are currently tied for the MIAA lead.
Nebraska-Kearney is 8.7 points better than second-place in the MIAA in scoring defense, so the Defensive Player of the Year this season should really be a Loper. Team defense is truly the name of the game with Nebraska-Kearney, but Klaire Kirsch is who I’m giving the edge as she leads the team in steals and rebounding this season. This is one I could see the coaches having more game-in and game-out knowledge than me.
Unlike the men’s standings, the women’s more accurately match what we all thought in the preseason, but Central Missouri has gone from picked fifth in preseason coaches poll to leading the league alongside Nebraska-Kearney so Dave Slifer seems like a very good pick for Coach of the Year this season. Pittsburg State’s Amanda David should also get consideration.
The Freshman of the Year race is a tighter one on the women’s side with edge going to Washburn’s Natalia Figueroa. The native of Madrid, Spain, has started every game this season for the Ichabods and is the team’s second-leading scorer and top 3-point shooter while also being second in steals.
My first team All-MIAA selections are Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe, Missouri Southern’s Lacy Stokes, Missouri Western’s Connie Clark, Nebraska-Kearney’s Shiloh McCool and Littrell. My second team is Nebraska-Kearney’s Elisa Backes, Missouri Western’s Brionna Budgetts, Pittsburg State’s Tristan Gegg, Pittsburg State’s Karenna Gerber and Fort Hays State’s Katie Wagner. My third team is Pittsburg State’s Grace Pyle, Northwest’s Molly Hartnett, Central Missouri’s Olivia Nelson, Fort Hays State’s Olivia Hollenbeck and Newman’s Britney Ho.
Let me know who I’m not giving enough credit to. This exercise was a lot more difficult than I imagined when I began it and I’m sure you disagree with some of the tough decisions.
Speaking of tight races, here are my MIAA Power Rankings for this week.
MEN
Tier 1: Two-horse race
1. Central Oklahoma (21-2; 15-2 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
The Bronchos bounced back from a loss to Missouri Southern with two wins including an impressive 15-point win over Fort Hays State. The Bronchos hit the road against Washburn and host Northeastern State and Rogers State before the showdown in Maryville. With Newman after that, Central Oklahoma is a huge favorite in every game around that big trip to Northwest.
2. Northwest (21-2; 14-2 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
The Bearcats are riding a 7-game winning streak since that loss in Edmond. Diego Bernard looks like the best player in the nation — not just the MIAA. The Bearcats have four road games before that big one with Central Oklahoma — at Rogers State, Northeastern State, Washburn and Missouri Western. Missouri Southern is an interesting trap game after the UCO matchup.
Tier 2: Fighting for an NCAA berth
3. Lincoln (15-5; 11-5 MIAA)
Trending: Up 3
As I mentioned in the Coach of the Year discussion, Lincoln has been the surprise of the league this season and is currently alone in third place. They have a big road trip to Hays this week and host Emporia State next week. Win both those and it would be hard to deny the Blue Tigers a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
4. Emporia State (17-6; 11-6 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The Hornets are also battling for one of those final tournament berths. Inkblot (@InkblotSports on Twitter) projected them as the five seed in the Central Region last week, but then the Hornets lost to Missouri Western for a second time this season. They need to finish the season well to get into the Dance.
5. Fort Hays State (15-8; 10-7 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
The Tigers are coming off back-to-back weeks with the Bearcats and Bronchos on the schedule. With three very winnable games around big matchups with Lincoln and Missouri Southern coming up, the Tigers still have a great chance to make their NCAA case.
6. Missouri Southern (14-9; 10-7 MIAA)
Trending: Down 2
Southern was in Inkblot’s bracket as the No. 8 seed, but lost to Lincoln by 19 and Central Missouri by eight to fall out. They have chances boost their resume again, but that was a dud of a week after the huge win over Central Oklahoma.
Tier 3: Looking forward to KC
7. Washburn (10-11; 7-8 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
An overtime loss to Missouri Western hurt this week before the blowout loss in Maryville, but the Ichabods are still clearly a team that is improving. Having two of their next three games against Central Oklahoma and Northwest will probably not help the win/loss record though.
8. Rogers State (12-10; 8-8 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
The Hillcats have pulled themselves back to .500 in the MIAA with a big rivalry win over Northeastern State, but with Central Oklahoma and Northwest as two of the next three games, Rogers State may not be long for the .500 mark.
9. Northeastern State (10-10; 7-9 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
Northeastern State also has that tough upcoming schedule coming up and are already behind the 8-ball with Washburn and Rogers State in race for MIAA Tournament seeding. With 11 teams battling for those 10 tournament spots, they will have a fight down the stretch.
10. Missouri Western (10-12; 6-10 MIAA)
Trending: Up 4
The Griffons were 14th in last week’s ranking — you are welcome for the bulletin board material. Missouri Western then went out and beat Washburn and Emporia State to put themselves right back in the mix for an MIAA Tournament bid. Will Eames is a big re-addition.
11. Central Missouri (11-11; 7-9 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The Mules are also battling for the opportunity to playing in Kansas City. Wins over Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State helped them keep pace with Western for that final spot. They end the season with a game at Northeastern State. A ticket to Kansas City may end up being the prize for that game.
Tier 4: Searching for wins
12. Pittsburg State (6-17; 3-14 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
It has been a rough Year One for Jeff Boschee. He gets to host his old squad this week with Missouri Southern coming to town.
13. Newman (7-15; 3-13 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
In all games, Stevie Strong leads the MIAA in scoring with 18.3 points per game. Diego Bernard leads in MIAA games only. Lincoln’s Artese Stapleton and Central Oklahoma’s Jaden Wells are 0.4 points behind Strong.
14. Nebraska-Kearney (4-18; 2-14 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
A 10-point loss at Newman puts the Lopers back in this spot.
WOMEN
Tier 1: Fighting for the MIAA title
1. Nebraska-Kearney (22-3; 15-2 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Thursday night is the night. Central Missouri is coming to Kearney and the winner will be in the driver’s seat for the MIAA championship. With games against Missouri Southern, Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State coming up, a championship is no guarantee even with a win over the Jennies.
2. Central Missouri (18-2; 14-2 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The Jennies have road games in Kearney and Hays this week, but after that, the road is significantly easier for the Jennies than the Lopers.
3. Missouri Western (14-3; 20-5 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
Western has the easiest schedule of the top teams in the standings. They will be waiting to see if the Lopers and Jennies slip up. If they do, they could sneak into a MIAA championship — quite an accomplishment after losing by 36 in Kearney a week ago.
Tier 2: Fighting for an NCAA berth
4. Missouri Southern (21-4; 13-4 MIAA)
Trending: Up 2
Southern has won nine-straight games including a big win over the Jennies. Lacy Stokes and company are becoming a team that no one wants to see in the postseason.
5. Pittsburg State (18-5; 13-4 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
The Gorillas have been the surprise addition to this tier. The remainder of the schedule is brutal though with Missouri Southern, Fort Hays State, Nebraska-Kearney, Emporia State and Missouri Western left.
6. Fort Hays State (18-7; 13-4 MIAA)
Trending: Down 2
Fort Hays State also has a brutal schedule after a game against Lincoln with Central Missouri, Pittsburg State, Missouri Southern and Nebraska-Kearney to finish the regular season.
Tier 3: MIAA Tournament opening night
7. Emporia State (12-11; 7-10 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
The Hornets picked up a big win at Northwest last week to give themselves the inside track for the seven seed in the MIAA Tournament.
8. Northwest (11-11; 6-10 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
A loss to Emporia State and a win over Washburn last week puts the Bearcats squarely in this spot. With Rogers State and Northeastern State coming up, the Bearcats record should be stronger by this time next week.
9. Washburn (9-12; 5-10 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
Washburn has the opportunity to avenge the Northwest loss on Tuesday in Topeka. That will be a big one, but the Ichabods are still sitting pretty comfortable for a trip to Kansas City for the MIAA Tournament.
Tier 4: The race for KC and the 10 seed
10. Central Oklahoma (7-14; 4-13 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
The Bronchos have a 1-game advantage over Northeastern State, Lincoln and Newman for that last spot in Kansas City. They play Northeastern State and Newman still this season.
11. Newman (6-15; 3-13 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Britany Ho is fifth in the MIAA in scoring, so that is fun. Newman has lost seven in a row, so that is less fun.
12. Lincoln (5-17; 3-13 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
Lincoln gets games at Northeastern State and Rogers State to end the year. Will they be within striking range of the 10 seed at that point.
13. Northeastern State (6-14; 3-13 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
The RiverHawks picked up a 24-point win at Rogers State to climb out of the cellar.
14. Rogers State (4-18; 2-14 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
Losing by 24 to Northeastern State feels like the white flag on the season for the Hillcats.