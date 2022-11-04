MIAA
Buy Now
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Last week, I used this space to rant against the MIAA’s league-only schedule which is hurting them in the regional rankings. With Emporia State and Northwest Missouri State still on the outside looking in of the playoffs, I could do that again.

But we will put that off to another week, because this week I’ll praise the good fortune of the MIAA schedule because as Pittsburg State puts the finishing touches on an outright conference championship, the biggest game of the season for the MIAA is slated for the final week of the season on November 12.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags