Last week, I used this space to rant against the MIAA’s league-only schedule which is hurting them in the regional rankings. With Emporia State and Northwest Missouri State still on the outside looking in of the playoffs, I could do that again.
But we will put that off to another week, because this week I’ll praise the good fortune of the MIAA schedule because as Pittsburg State puts the finishing touches on an outright conference championship, the biggest game of the season for the MIAA is slated for the final week of the season on November 12.
Emporia State and Northwest both need to get through Lincoln and Missouri Southern respectively. The Hornets should have no trouble with the Blue Tigers. The Bearcats will need to play well at home, but are heavy favorites over the Lions in the ultimate trap-game scenario.
If the Bearcats and Hornets survive, they will have identical winning percentages and strengths of schedule going into the season finale in Emporia. They will likely both be on the outside looking in on the playoffs going into the final week with that last chance to earn one of the seven spots in the region.
The MIAA and each team needs as much shine on that game as possible if they are going to get another team into the playoffs with Pittsburg State.
Here are the other games this weekend which the MIAA has rooting interest in. In the GLIAC, I don’t see any way that Grand Valley State, Davenport and Ferris State aren’t in so we can move on from there. Pittsburg State and Ouachita Baptist will also be in as conference champions and undefeated teams in the MIAA and GAC. One of Truman State and UIndy is going to be in from the GLVC as its champion.
Truman State and UIndy play each other next week. They both have 1-loss right now so picking up a second this week so next week can be a third and take them out of the discussion would be big. The best chance is Truman State hosting 5-4 McKendree on Saturday. UIndy is visiting a 1-win William Jewell team.
The GAC also has two 2-loss teams so saddling either Henderson State or Harding with another loss would be helpful. Henderson State gets 1-win Oklahoma Baptist this week before a rivalry showdown with unbeaten Ouachita next week. Harding gets two teams with losing records with 3-6 Southwestern Oklahoma State and 4-5 Arkansas Tech.
The other piece of criteria that the committee considers is wins over teams above .500. The GAC currently has five of those teams with the possibility of six. The MIAA has six — which will be guaranteed if Central Oklahoma beats either Nebraska-Kearney or Central Missouri. They could get seven if Missouri Western beats Central Missouri and Lincoln.
Scoreboard watching is now in full effect for the Bearcats and Hornets — or at least for their fans.
Tier 1: Championship Week
1. Pittsburg State (9-0)
Trending: Steady
Winning 38-7 over Central Oklahoma last week is probably Pittsburg State’s most impressive win of the year after edging out close wins over Northwest, Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney throughout the season. The Gorillas get another test this week with Washburn, but a win will secure the outright league title and keep them on pace with the other unbeatens in the region. If Washburn pulls the upset, the Gorillas can win the league outright in the regular-season finale against Fort Hays State.
Tier 2: Getting to November 12
2. Northwest (7-2)
Trending: Steady
The offense is getting better and healthier. That makes the Bearcats a team that nobody will want to play down the stretch as they look completely different from the team that lost to Pittsburg State and Central Oklahoma. The Bearcats need to take care of business against Missouri Southern and Lincoln while hoping for a couple breaks elsewhere.
3. Emporia State (7-2)
Trending: Steady
The Hornets keep chugging right along too. With Lincoln this week, the Hornets get a de-facto bye week going into the potentially season-defining game at home against Northwest. The Hornets need to take care of business against Lincoln and Northwest while hoping for a couple breaks elsewhere.
Tier 3: Does anyone want a bowl game?
4. Nebraska-Kearney (6-3)
Trending: Steady
The Lopers simply could not stop the run on Saturday. They did so many things right against Northwest and T.J. Davis was the star that we have come to know him to be, but in the fourth quarter, the Lopers defense simply wasn’t up to the challenge while Northwest’s was. Also the student section in Kearney apparently reads my column, or at least looks at the picks. Shoutout to you guys and I’ll work on getting into better shape for the next time I visit Kearney.
5. Washburn (6-3)
Trending: Steady
The Ichabods flirted with disaster last week against Northeastern State, but found a way in the end. I’d guess that spoiling Pittsburg State’s perfect season would be a nice consolation prize this year, so the Ichabods will likely be pumped up for that opportunity.
Tier 4: Any Given Saturday
6. Missouri Western (4-5)
Trending: Up 3
Big games for Reagan Jones and Jonas Bennett delivered the Griffons a nice win over Missouri Southern last week. The Hornets and Bearcats are Griffon fans the next two weeks as they should be able to win out against Central Missouri and Lincoln and finish above .500 which would help the teams fighting for the playoffs with the math.
7. Central Oklahoma (5-4)
Trending: Down 1
One of my favorite basketball movies is ‘Above the Rim’ and one of the lines from that one is “They can’t erase what we were.” Central Oklahoma won 4-straight games mid-season and were riding high in a tie for second in the league, but the last two weeks have been ugly — losing by 28 and 31. Adam Dorrel’s program still made great strides this season though and will be a force to be dealt with moving forward.
8. Missouri Southern (4-5)
Trending: Down 1
Three-straight losses by a combined 10 points. The Lions are good, but they are still learning to win those close games. I’d actually like to see this team in person, but I’ll be at state cross country this Saturday. Curious to listen to John Coffey and Matt Tritten and see what they think of the Lions.
9. Fort Hays State (2-7)
Trending: Steady
I almost moved the Tigers down, but I’m counting on a win this week over Northeastern State and their 13-point win over the Mules keeps them here. The Tigers better be ready for the RiverHawks though — they’ve flirted with a couple big wins against Missouri Western and Washburn.
10. Central Missouri (3-6)
Trending: Steady
Josh Lamberson’s team is still coming to play. That is a good sign as he builds from the ground up. Northwest fans need Lambo to lose these next two as that would get both Central Oklahoma and Missouri Western above .500 and help the playoff math.
11. Northeastern State (1-8)
Trending: Steady
I crushed the RiverHawks last year for quitting down the stretch and they certainly aren’t this season. In the most unbiased journalist way possible, I’m kind of pulling for them to get that signature win over Fort Hays State this week. Those guys deserve it. Sorry, Tigers.
Tier 5: Lincoln
12. Lincoln (0-9)
Trending: Steady
“Can they compete with Central Missouri this week?” I posed that question last week. The answer was a resounding no. I like the good people at Lincoln, but I’m not sure the MIAA is the right conference for their football program. Maybe a Lindenwood-like run to the GLVC is the way to go.