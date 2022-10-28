The first regional rankings came out this week and while the rankings aren’t currently listed in order, Inkblotsports.com publishes some of the statistical criteria that the committee uses to determine the seven playoff teams in each region.
For Super Region 3, it was not a surprise to not see Northwest Missouri State in the initial top-10. The committee leans heavily on win percentage plus strength of schedule. When those two factors are added together, Northwest is currently 14th in the region.
Pittsburg State is second in the region behind only No. 1 ranked Grand Valley State. The two spots behind Pittsburg State are also GLIAC teams with one-loss Ferris State and unbeaten Davenport.
Ferris State benefits from a big strength-of-schedule advantage. The GLIAC plays two non-conference games and with tough teams in those games, the Bulldogs will likely jump the Gorillas in the rankings before the end of the season. The MIAA only plays other MIAA teams so the strength of schedule is locked at .500 because for every league team that wins, another team loses.
This conference-only scheduling isn’t only hurting the MIAA at the top of the rankings, but it is killing the league’s chances to get additional teams in. While the GLIAC has three teams in the top-4 and four in the top-10, the MIAA just has one in the top-7 to make the playoffs and two in the top 10.
Emporia State is currently ninth after a big win over Nebraska-Kearney two weeks ago and has the best chance to join Pittsburg State in the playoffs. Nebraska-Kearney is 11th and Northwest is 14th.
The GLIAC still has to play each other and while Grand Valley State and Ferris State are locks to make the playoffs, only one of Saginaw Valley State and Davenport are likely to make the playoffs — they play this week and the winner will have the inside track for a playoff spot.
The GAC has the same conference-only scheduling that the MIAA does and Ouachita Baptist is in Pittsburg State’s spot with an undefeated record. While Northwest, Nebraska-Kearney and Emporia State are the 2-loss teams in the MIAA — Harding, East Central and Henderson State currently have two losses and are all ranked ahead of Northwest currently.
The MIAA and GAC will likely both have one 2-loss team left at the end of the season and they will have a matching strength of schedule because of the conference-only scheduling.
The GLVC has a pair of teams with 1-loss in UIndy and Truman State. That league is historically far less competitive than the GAC or MIAA, with Lindenwood dominating the GLVC before leaving the league. But they play other teams in non-conference and although Saginaw Valley State crushed UIndy and Davenport beat Truman State, those games help their strength of schedule. So the numbers will support a 2-loss GLVC team over a team from either the MIAA or GAC.
With the playoffs three weeks away, a lot of football is left to be played, but currently it looks like Super Region 3 is most likely to have three GLIAC teams in the playoffs, two GLVC teams, one GAC team and one MIAA team.
The fact that possibility even exists should send red flags up in the MIAA office and the teams in the MIAA should demand change because it will only continue to hurt the conference nationally in future years. There should never be a scenario where the GLVC gets more teams in the playoffs than the MIAA, but the MIAA did this to themselves.
There have been expansion rumblings, but that is the opposite of what the league needs. Ten teams with two non-conference weeks is perfect for Division-II.
That needs to be discussed in the offseason further, but right now the Bearcats, Lopers and Hornets just need to keep winning so they can be the team that is trying to make the case to get in and hoping other teams lose.
Tier 1: Two Seed in Region?
1. Pittsburg State (8-0)
Trending: Steady
In a normal season, all these close wins would have me more nervous about putting Pittsburg State in a tier by itself, but the Gorillas are two games in front of everyone else and have already beaten all the Tier 2 teams. The Gorillas may have all the MIAA’s playoff hopes on their shoulders and the league needs to to look good so everyone else probably needs to root on Pittsburg State so those losses remain ‘good losses.’
Tier 2: Hoping for GAC and GLVC Losses
2. Northwest (6-2)
Trending: Steady
The defense is still elite and will make them a team that nobody wants to play in the playoffs if Northwest makes the playoffs. Speaking of playoffs, the Bearcats have a de-facto playoff game in Kearney this week and if they have any chance to continue their record-setting playoff streak, they need to find a way to get this win — then two more after it.
3. Emporia State (6-2)
Trending: Steady
With Fort Hays State and Lincoln the next two weeks, the Hornets can begin to plan for the regular-season finale game where they host Northwest. If the Hornets get that win, they will have wins over Nebraska-Kearney and Northwest and be the No. 2 team in the league. Time will tell if that is good enough for the committee.
4. Nebraska-Kearney (6-2)
Trending: Steady
The Lopers got their bounce-back win over Lincoln after a crushing loss to Emporia State. Now they need to find a way to beat the Bearcats at home. This could be the week where T.J. Davis reminds everyone that he is the best offensive player in the conference.
Tier 3: Locking Up Winning Seasons
5. Washburn (5-3)
Trending: Up 1
The Ichabods are a very good football team. If there was any doubt after they pushed Northwest to the brink in Maryville, they removed all doubt last week with a demolition of Central Oklahoma — playing spoiler to Adam Dorrel’s playoff hopes. If T.J. Davis isn’t the conference’s best offensive player, it is James Letcher Jr.
6. Central Oklahoma (5-3)
Trending: Down 1
Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney the next two weeks, but if the Bronchos can win the ‘Bearcat Legend Bowl’ in the season finale against Josh Lamberson’s Mules, they will finish with a winning record. That is quite an accomplishment in Year 1 of the Adam Dorrel era.
7. Missouri Southern (4-4)
Trending: Steady
It didn’t result in a win, but a 3-point loss to Emporia State is a very nice bounce back for the Lions after a disappointing loss to Central Missouri. If the Lions have any hopes of finishing over .500, they need to get a win over Missouri Western this week.
Tier 4: It Could Be Worse
8. Missouri Western (3-5)
Trending: Up 2
After an incredibly disappointing loss the previous week, Missouri Western responded with a very encouraging loss at Pittsburg State. Western would like to be beyond moral victories, but that doesn’t mean I can’t give them credit after it looked like they might be mailing the season in. A win over Missouri Southern would continue to show that this group has some fight and keep the possibility of an above .500 season alive.
9. Fort Hays State (2-6)
Trending: Steady
Without Chance Fuller, the Tigers had to find a way to have a dominant running game. Seven weeks after Fuller first missed a game, they finally established one in a game. The Tigers rumbled to 201 yards on the ground in a win over Central Missouri. I heard someone wondering about Chris Brown’s job status this past week. If the Tigers move on from him, he’d have another head coaching job within a week. Brown is not the problem in Hays.
10. Central Missouri (2-6)
Trending: Down 2
After beating Missouri Southern, the Mules crashed back to Earth last week against Fort Hays State. That is how it is supposed to happen in a rebuild. It is not linear, but the Mules are improving. With Lincoln, Missouri Western and Central Oklahoma left on the schedule, Central Missouri has a chance to finish the season strong.
11. Northeastern State (1-7)
Trending: Steady
Another team that crashed back to Earth this week was the RiverHawks after a ‘signature loss’ against Missouri Western. They leveled up this week and it didn’t go well against Northwest. After Washburn this week, Northeastern State gets a shot at Fort Hays State and a chance to rise in the standings and these rankings.
Tier 5: Lincoln
12. Lincoln (0-8)
Trending: Steady
Can they compete with Central Missouri this week? Probably not, but it is a better chance that they’ve had in a while. Not sure what Lincoln gets out of playing football in the MIAA, but they seemed destined for this spot or maybe flipped with Northeastern State in a great year. I still like coach Jermaine Gales.