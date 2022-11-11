Northwest Missouri State and Emporia State sit at 8-2. Northwest has won four straight. Emporia State has won six. They each put themselves in position for this game to mean a lot.
What exactly this week means may be contingent on factors outside of the white lines in Emporia on Saturday.
Your first rooting interest if you want the winner in Emporia to make the dance is Truman State. The old rival of the Bearcats has a stronger case for the playoffs than UIndy as each has 1 loss but UIndy has played one less Division-II game so if UIndy loses on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Indianapolis, it would help the MIAA’s odds of getting a second team instead of the GLVC.
The next team to root for is Ouachita Baptist. The undefeated Tigers play Henderson State in the Battle of the Ravine. Henderson State has two losses so a third would take them out of playoff contention, but a signature win could complicate matters for the MIAA. Hornet and Bearcat fans need Ouachita to handle their business.
The MIAA probably doesn’t need a Harding loss to get into the playoffs but it would help simplify the debate. Plus Harding is hosting the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys (5-5) and it’s fun to root for a great nickname like the Wonder Boys.
Tier 1: Final Tuneup
1. Pittsburg State (10-0)
Trending: Steady
Three interceptions by Chad Dodson Jr. against Washburn isn’t ideal, but the running game was strong and Dodson also had three touchdowns. Seeding will be worth watching for the Gorillas with Ferris State and Ouachita Baptist on their heels for the two seed, but there will be at least one playoff game in the Jungle this year.
Tier 2: Play-In Game
2. Northwest (8-2)
Trending: Steady
It wasn’t always pretty for Northwest on Saturday, but Jay Harris appears to be emerging which is good news not just now, but into the future for a Northwest offense which is traditionally at its best with a bell-cow back. The defense remains elite and will have to be against Braden Gleason.
3. Emporia State (8-2)
Trending: Steady
Once upon a time, the Hornets were 2-2. If you told Emporia State that they’d be 8-2 with a home game to have a good shot to get into the playoffs, the Hornets would have loved that scenario. They may have been looking ahead and sleepwalking through Lincoln last week, but the big game is here. Is this the year they take down the Bearcats?
Tier 3: Finishing Strong
4. Nebraska-Kearney (7-3)
Trending: Steady
Nebraska-Kearney gets the awful road trip to Tahlequah for a game where they are just playing for pride. That seems to be a recipe for an upset, but Josh Lynn’s team is too well coached for that. The Lopers should finish with a win as they gear up for T.J. Davis’ senior year.
5. Washburn (6-4)
Trending: Steady
With Missouri Southern up to end the year, the Ichabods would rather not finish the year with two-straight losses. Time to showcase that J.J. Letcher is the First Team All-American that he deserves to be.
Tier 4: Not Lincoln
6. Central Oklahoma (5-5)
Trending: Up 1
The Bronchos almost pulled the upset in Kearney, which would have pulled me even in the season-long pick’em. Stephon Brown continues to be an excellent dual-threat who battled Davis on Saturday. Brown has a chance for another showcase against the Mules this Saturday.
7. Central Missouri (4-6)
Trending: Up 3
AD versus Lambo. Bearcat fans have plenty to worry about in Emporia on Saturday, but they will certainly be checking this score as well. The Mules have turned it around after a terrible start and Cedric Case looks like the real deal.
8. Missouri Western (4-6)
Trending: Down 2
The bad news: the Griffons’ record will be worse for a second-straight year despite all the players they returned going into the season. With Central Missouri and Missouri Southern trending up as programs, the Griffons are in some real danger of becoming an afterthought in the Missouri Division-II landscape. By the way, Truman State is likely playoff-bound as well. The good news: it’s Lincoln week.
9. Missouri Southern (4-6)
Trending: Down 1
The Lions are battling in all these games, but coming up short. This program continues to move in the right direction. Changing a culture takes time, but you can see the progress.
10. Fort Hays State (3-7)
Trending: Down 1
It’s a year to forget in Hays. A trip to Pittsburg isn’t likely to be fun either, but both the men’s and women’s basketball teams look fun.
11. Northeastern State (1-9)
Trending: Steady
The RiverHawks are battling. Like Southern, they are trending in the right way. It is just a slower trend.
Tier 5: Lincoln
12. Lincoln (0-10)
Trending: Steady
The Blue Tigers have the opportunity to ruin my friend and Voice of the Griffons Tommy Rezac’s Saturday even more than his beloved Cornhuskers do or I do when I remind him he’s the second-most famous Rezac in the MIAA. Lincoln put up a fight against Emporia, if they do that against Western an upset wouldn’t be out of the question.