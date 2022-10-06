Last week in this space, I wrote about how the Northwest Missouri State coaching staff didn’t stick to its proposed 2-quarterback system. It turns out they did as Braden Wright was knocked out of the Central Oklahoma game with his injury.
Coach Rich Wright said immediately after the game that it wasn’t because of an injury, but now that decision makes more sense. Braden Wright game-managed the Bearcats to a 16-3 win over Missouri Western.
Braden Wright was clearly in a lot of pain throughout and following the Western game and couldn’t do all the running and playmaking that he normally does. Going into a showdown with unbeaten Pittsburg State in the Jungle, having a healthy or near-healthy Mike Hohensee or Braden Wright will be the key.
It is back to the situation last year where the Bearcats top-2 quarterbacks are less than 100 percent, but this is the week to pull out all the stops. Ideally, the week off got Hohensee back to health and the team can give Wright a week or two to recover himself, but we are unlikely to know much more about the quarterback situation until right before kickoff.
What we do know is that Saturday’s game will have a massive impact on the MIAA championship race. If Pittsburg State wins, the Gorillas would be in complete control of the race. If Northwest pulls the upset, it becomes a 3-way tie atop the standings with Nebraska-Kearney, Northwest and Pittsburg State.
Tier 1: Undefeated
1. Pittsburg State (5-0)
Trending: Steady
The Gorillas led 28-3 at halftime over a good Missouri Southern team and picked up a rare comfortable win for a team used to nailbiters this season. Pittsburg State seems to have found their offensive hierarchy with quarterback Chad Dodson and running back Caleb Lewis being the leaders on that side of the ball.
Tier 2: Fighting for Playoffs
2. Nebraska-Kearney (4-1)
Trending: Steady
The Lopers are one blown coverage or one first down against Pittsburg State from an undefeated record and the top spot in these rankings. T.J. Davis is still the conference’s best offensive player. The Lopers were only up by one over Fort Hays State in the third quarter this week, but pulled away for a comfortable 38-20 win.
3. Northwest (4-1)
Trending: Up 1
The Bearcats will have a chance to win every game on their schedule thanks to a defense that remains dominant. The team has stars and All-American candidates on every level of that group. Cole Lammel kicked the ball well and showed off his ability as a punter which has to be comforting for the special teams. Figuring out the offense is clearly the key this week and moving forward.
Tier 3: Looking for a Bowl
4. Emporia State (3-2)
Trending: Up 3
Canaan Brooks being back as a part of that running attack with Billy Ross Jr., is a massive addition for the Hornets. Having that 1-2 punch with quarterback Braden Gleason makes this offense among the most fun in the MIAA and the defense has been solid. The Hornets get Nebraska-Kearney after this week and that should be a fun matchup with the league’s top-2 quarterbacks.
5. Washburn (3-2)
Trending: Down 2
The game with Emporia State wasn’t as close as the final score indicated with Emporia State up 42-14 in the fourth quarter. The Hornets made Washburn one-dimensional and even the great J.J. Letcher and Peter Afful couldn’t make enough plays to keep Washburn in the mix.
6. Central Oklahoma (3-2)
Trending: Steady
The Thursday game this week in the MIAA determines the President’s Cup between Central Oklahoma and Northeastern State gives Adam Dorrel’s squad a chance for a third-straight win and a 4-2 record. Stephon Brown continues to shine in this offense and the defense seems to get better every week.
7. Missouri Southern (3-2)
Trending: Down 2
The Lions crashed back to Earth this week against Pittsburg State, but there is no shame in falling to the Gorillas. Southern gets to bounce back this week against Lincoln before a fun matchup with Central Missouri. There is a solid chance that the Lions are 5-2 going into a matchup with Emporia State.
Tier 4: In Need of a Spark
8. Missouri Western (2-3)
Trending: Steady
The Bearcats were without their starting quarterback, starting running back and one of their top offensive linemen and the Griffons still lost by two scores to a Northwest team with a severely injured backup quarterback and ultra-conservative gameplan. The Griffons have a lot of talent, but something is missing from these guys which is keeping them out of the top half of the conference.
9. Fort Hays State (1-4)
Trending: Steady
The Tigers finally have Chance Fuller back and pushed Nebraska-Kearney into the second half on Saturday. With Washburn and Central Oklahoma the next two weeks, Fort Hays State should provide some more fun matchups.
10. Central Missouri (1-4)
Trending: Steady
Josh Lamberson got his first win as a Mule this week and doubled his career win total. The Emporia State matchup this week is one that keeps looking more and more difficult, but after a signature win over Washburn, could the Hornets be overlooking the Mules?
Tier 5: The Cellar
11. Northeastern State (1-4)
Trending: Steady
The win over Lincoln was fun, but it’s going to be a rough finish to the season for Northeastern State. Hopefully, they keep fighting better than last season.
12. Lincoln (0-5)
Trending: Steady
I still like Coach Gales, but this is going to be a very long season for the Blue Tigers.