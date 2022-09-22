MIAA Week 4 Picks
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

It is not supposed to be so predictable for Missouri Western. In our group discussion for the MIAA picks, right after Western beat Fort Hays State and Emporia State lost to Central Oklahoma, I messaged the group “I might pick ESU next week, just feels like one Western blows.”

That was met with resistance, but I made the pick because as a Western graduate who has followed the program closely through the Matt Williamson era, I’d seen the script before. The Griffons have the talent to compete with anyone in the league, but they bring enough inconsistency to the table to lose to nearly anyone.

