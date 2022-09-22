It is not supposed to be so predictable for Missouri Western. In our group discussion for the MIAA picks, right after Western beat Fort Hays State and Emporia State lost to Central Oklahoma, I messaged the group “I might pick ESU next week, just feels like one Western blows.”
That was met with resistance, but I made the pick because as a Western graduate who has followed the program closely through the Matt Williamson era, I’d seen the script before. The Griffons have the talent to compete with anyone in the league, but they bring enough inconsistency to the table to lose to nearly anyone.
Western beat Central Oklahoma by 35, Central Oklahoma beat Emporia State by eight, so of course, Emporia State beats Western by 24.
After the Emporia State game, Williamson was frustrated and told KFEQ, “We came out here and just freaking laid an egg.”
The Western omelet in Emporia and Williamson’s comments inspired this week’s MIAA Power Ranking tiers with famous football coach rants with Mike Singletary’s ‘I want winners,’ for those in the driver’s seat for winning the league; Jim Mora’s ‘Playoffs? Playoffs?’ for those needing to make a magical run to make the playoffs; Dennis Green’s ‘They are who we thought they were,’ for those in the middle who I overreacted to last week; and Herm Edwards’ ‘You play to win the game,’ for the two teams with their Super Bowl this week.
Tier 1: ‘I want winners.’
1. Northwest (3-0)
Trending: Steady
Last week, the offense put up 670 yards. This week, the defense held the opponent to just over 100 yards. The Bearcats have the pieces to run away with this league — they just have to put it all together. The run defense is elite, but can the Bearcats get healthy in the secondary before they start facing quarterbacks that can exploit that weakness?
2. Pittsburg State (3-0)
Trending: Steady
The Gorillas took care of business with a 49-14 win over Northeastern State and Nebraska-Kearney showed what a quality win that was for the Gorillas by going to Topeka and beating Washburn. It really does feel like a 2-team race at the top of the MIAA just like the good old days. Caleb Lewis rushing for 153 yards this week is a good sign as well.
Tier 2: ‘Playoffs? Playoffs?’
3. Nebraska-Kearney (2-1)
Trending: Up 2
The sign of a good team is how you bounce back. Punches to the gut don’t get much harder than what the Lopers suffered last week to Pittsburg State when they had every opportunity to win that game at home. The Lopers responded by running all over a good Washburn team and getting a big road win. They get to welcome back former coach Josh Lamberson this week. The former Bearcat quarterback is quite popular in Maryville where he visited last week, but I’m told it won’t be as warm of a reception in Kearney.
4. Washburn (2-1)
Trending: Steady
A close loss to a really good team. I dropped Nebraska-Kearney too much for the same thing last week, so I’m holding steady with Washburn at No. 4, but Kellen Simoncic has to show that he can produce against the better teams in this league. Western provides a good chance this week after Emporia State’s Braden Gleason carved them up on Saturday.
Tier 3: ‘They are who we thought they were.’
5. Emporia State (2-1)
Trending: Up 3
Speaking of Mr. Gleason and the Hornets, they move back up to where I had them to start the season. I have a feeling that the Central Oklahoma loss might go down as one of the more puzzling of the season because this Emporia team is good and routed Western even without star running back Canaan Brooks. It might be a tough week with Pittsburg State coming to town, but Emporia State appears to have righted the ship.
6. Missouri Western (2-1)
Trending: Down 3
I went in on this team in the introduction to this piece, but it isn’t out of spite. This team should be better. They are talented. They, as Williamson loves to point out, should not be in the middle of the pack in the MIAA, fighting to get into the Live United Bowl. But here we are again. I believe in Reagan Jones. I want to see the sophomore quarterback turn it around against Washburn. Whichever young quarterback between Jones and Simoncic plays better will win that game.
7. Fort Hays State (1-2)
Trending: Down 1
Not knowing the situation with Chance Fuller makes this tough. If they had him, they probably beat Western last week and they are much higher in these rankings, but without their best player, the ceiling is limited for this group. With Southern/Hays and Washburn/Western as the night games Saturday, that makes for a fun night on the MIAA Network.
8. Missouri Southern (2-1)
Trending: Up 1
Atiba Bradley’s group has seemed to get stronger as the game has gone on during a 2-game winning streak. They started with Northeastern State and passed that test. Then they bumped up a level and passed the Central Oklahoma test. Now with a road trip to Hays, it is a winnable, yet more difficult, task. By the way, the following week is Pittsburg State, so the build up in this schedule is real.
9. Central Missouri (0-3)
Trending: Up 1
The Mules have competed in each of the first three weeks with an 11-point loss to Pitt State, a 8-point loss to Washburn and a 17-point loss to Northwest. The schedule presents another challenge this week with Nebraska-Kearney, but Central Missouri is proving they aren’t the same team as a year ago. Cedric Case is a tough dude too. I was very impressed that he came back into the game with Northwest, even if I wouldn’t have done that if I were Lamberson.
10. Central Oklahoma (1-2)
Trending: Down 3
The Bearcats hope it isn’t an every-other-week thing for the Bronchos as they looked dead against Western, shocked Emporia and then fell to Southern. Adam Dorrel will rebuild this program, I have no doubt, but it isn’t an overnight fix. After Northwest, they get Lincoln and Northeastern State. Gaining confidence will be big for this team down the stretch.
Tier 4: ‘You play to win the game.’
11. Northeastern State (0-3)
Trending: Steady
The RiverHawks were tied with Missouri Southern after three quarters. They were within 21-14 of Pittsburg State midway through the second quarter. This team is competing this season which is more than could be said at the end of last season. The RiverHawks need to take that mindset into this Lincoln game and make sure they don’t slip up in a must-win contest.
12. Lincoln (0-3)
Trending: Steady
The Blue Tigers have a 17-game MIAA losing streak, but their last win was a 27-9 win against Northeastern State in 2019. Last season, they took the RiverHawks to overtime and lost on a missed extra point. Lincoln seems better this year, but so does Northeastern State. This will be an important win for whoever gets it.