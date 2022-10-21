MIAA Picks Week 8
Buy Now
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

This week featured two games with huge playoff implications in the MIAA. The conference seems destined for at most two playoff teams and one of those spots will go to Pittsburg State.

Coming into this week, there was one 1-loss team and five 2-loss teams bidding for that one potential playoff bid. After this week, that list was down to four 2-loss teams.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags