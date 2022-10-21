This week featured two games with huge playoff implications in the MIAA. The conference seems destined for at most two playoff teams and one of those spots will go to Pittsburg State.
Coming into this week, there was one 1-loss team and five 2-loss teams bidding for that one potential playoff bid. After this week, that list was down to four 2-loss teams.
Northwest beat Washburn 32-30 in a contest which felt like a playoff game and likely ended the Ichabods postseason hopes. They will look to play spoiler this Saturday when they host another of the 2-loss teams with Central Oklahoma.
I wrote 1,500 words on that crazy game, so you can read that for more thoughts on that.
The most surprising result of the day was in Kearney, Nebraska, where Emporia State did not just beat the Lopers, they dominated en route to a 44-21 win.
The Hornets led 44-14 early in the fourth quarter and they rushed for 277 yards while Braden Gleason threw for 276.
The loss doesn’t eliminate the Lopers from postseason contention as they join the ranks of the 2-loss squads, but it eliminates their room for error. The Lopers will get the chance to bounce back this week at Lincoln before hosting Northwest and Central Oklahoma for two games which will likely decide their fate.
Central Oklahoma just finished a slate of Lincoln, Northeastern State and Fort Hays State. They get Washburn, Pittsburg State and Kearney the next three weeks. Things are about to either get real interesting or fall off a bit in Edmond.
Missouri Southern’s Cinderella run as a playoff dark horse ended with a surprising loss to Central Missouri. The Lions are still having a great year, it is just no longer an unbelievable year.
Tier 1: Time to Talk Seeding
1. Pittsburg State (7-0)
Trending: Steady
After getting Lincoln, the Gorillas host a Missouri Western team that appears rudderless this week. The two weeks after that are the best chance for a regular-season upset remaining with road trips to Central Oklahoma and Washburn. The Gorillas are looking really good right now and have shown an ability to win close games.
Tier 2: The Playoffs Continue
2. Northwest (5-2)
Trending: Up 1
The Bearcats had a gutsy performance against Pittsburg State fall short two weeks ago. Against Washburn, they dominated for three quarters and needed some offensive magic to escape with the win. The thing is that they got that magic. Washburn has the best personnel in the MIAA to give Northwest’s defense trouble with their receiving core. I expect the defense to be just fine and if the offense can play like Saturday, this team is dangerous again.
3. Emporia State (5-2)
Trending: Up 1
Having the 2-headed monster of Billy Ross Jr., and Canaan Brooks at running back completes this offense around Braden Gleason. The Hornets get Missouri Southern, Fort Hays State and Lincoln before hosting Northwest in the season finale. That game could very well be a de-facto play-in game.
4. Nebraska-Kearney (5-2)
Trending: Down 2
It’s not over for the Lopers, but they will likely need some help to make their playoff run a reality. The easiest path to get to the playoffs for the Lopers is to win out, including a win over Northwest, and have the Bearcats beat the Hornets. That is definitely possible, it is just not completely in T.J. Davis’ control anymore.
5. Central Oklahoma (5-2)
Trending: Up 1
As I talked about earlier, the Bronchos schedule is about to get very serious and Adam Dorrel’s team will find itself facing pressure and expectations it hasn’t seen in a long time. The schedule is tough, but this team has already beaten Northwest and Emporia State, so they are capable of it. I’m just not willing to bet on it.
Tier 3: A Bowl would be Fun
6. Washburn (4-3)
Trending: Down 1
The Ichabods left everything they had on the field Saturday. It was hard not to be really impressed with Kellen Simoncic after the beating he took and the drives he put together at the end. And James Letcher Jr., and Peter Afful are who we thought they were. However, that defense was rough throughout the game with Northwest letting them off the hook some before turning it on. Can the ‘Bods bounce back against a good Broncho team?
7. Missouri Southern (4-3)
Trending: Steady
Nathan Glades remains a revelation in this league and had 16 carries for 105 yards and a 6.6 average in a 7-point loss to Central Missouri. I can’t help but wonder if he had eight more carries, if we are still talking about the Lions in that 2-loss group. The Lions have the chance to play spoiler this week with Emporia State coming to town.
Tier 4: Playing for Pride
8. Central Missouri (2-5)
Trending: Up 2
Josh Lamberson clearly still has this team playing hard for him after their brutal schedule to start the season. Cedric Case was 28-for-36 for 274 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Lamberson seems to be developing a quarterback he can win with. This team isn’t a pushover on the schedule for anyone they have left.
9. Fort Hays State (1-5)
Trending: Steady
The Tigers were within five of Central Oklahoma in the fourth quarter, so they still appear to be playing hard for Chris Brown. It’s just a talent issue at this point. Jack Dawson had three interceptions against the Bronchos and three different players throw a pass. I don’t know how much of a difference Chance Fuller would have made, but they really miss him.
10. Missouri Western (3-4)
Trending: Down 2
Is Western quitting? Trailing 16-6 to Northeastern State in the fourth quarter, Matt Williamson benched his quarterback and things improved enough for the seven-point win, but this is becoming a trend where Western starts a season strong, falls apart then benches the quarterback and makes him the scapegoat. Reagan Jones hasn’t been great, but I don’t think he deserves the Anthony Vespo treatment (for the record, not sure Vespo deserved the Vespo treatment). A trip to Pittsburg State is not what the doctor ordered, but if Jones is the scapegoat I’m sure he’ll be sacrificed to the Gorillas.
11. Northeastern State (1-5)
Trending: Steady
Last week, I was concerned about the RiverHawks potentially quitting down the stretch again. That doesn’t appear to be the case after nearly stunning Missouri Western. The RiverHawks still have plenty to figure out to get out of this No. 11 spot in the league, but I love that they are showing some heart and that gets them out of the last tier.
Tier 5: Honest Abe
12. Lincoln (0-7)
Trending: Steady
Zamar Blake accounted for 213 of Lincoln’s 285 yards against Pittsburg State. Lincoln is a mess, but Blake is still a sophomore and has played a lot of football the past two years. He might be a piece to build with in the future. I still like coach Jermaine Gales.