I have supported the 2-quarterback system for Northwest Missouri State on the premise set out by the coaching staff in the preseason that they were going to ride the hot hand.
Mike Hohensee is an excellent Division-II quarterback who had a very bad day in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Saturday. He could bounce back on Saturday with a 300-yard day against Missouri Western and I wouldn’t be shocked at all.
Braden Wright has played a lot of snaps for the Bearcats and segments of the fanbase have developed strong opinions about his game, but he is also a very good Division-II quarterback.
Neither player really had a ‘hot hand’ on Saturday against Central Oklahoma, but on Wright’s one drive in the second half, it was a 4-play touchdown drive. That was in the third quarter and he never saw the field again.
The coaching staff must have thought that despite Hohensee’s struggles, he presented the best chance of a comeback. If they feel that way in that scenario, then Hohensee needs to be taking all the snaps at this point.
The Bearcats can’t afford to lose another game and if the coaching staff has that much faith in Hohensee, then it is time to hand the entire thing over to him and let it fully become his offense and his team.
If that happens, Bearcat fans need to realize that Wright has been everything you could ever ask for as a representative of the Bearcat football team for five years. I would expect nothing less than a roar on Senior Day for that guy who has given so much to the Bearcats — and I’m sure the fans will deliver.
Here are this week’s power rankings:
Tier 1: Undefeated
1. Pittsburg State (4-0)
Trending: Up 1
The Gorillas out-gained Emporia State by more than 100 yards and shut the Hornets out in the second half. Chad Dodson had a pair of interceptions, but the Gorillas overcame that with 117 yards rushing from Caleb Lewis. The Gorillas get Northwest in two weeks, but can’t afford to look past Missouri Southern.
Tier 2: No Room for Error
2. Nebraska-Kearney (3-1)
Trending: Up 1
The Lopers were supposed to beat Central Missouri, but a 38-6 win is the most lopsided one of the Mules’ tour of the top of the MIAA. The Lopers ran for 366 yards against the Mules as T.J. Davis led the way with 191 yards and three touchdowns. Rivalry week this week with Fort Hays State — and two teams looking like they are headed in opposite directions.
3. Washburn (3-1)
Trending: Up 1
Washburn needed a bounce back after a narrow loss to Nebraska-Kearney with a road win at Missouri Western. I said Kellen Simoncic needed to play better for Washburn to stay in this tier and he turned in a 311-yard, 2-touchdown, no-interception performance. J.J. Letcher helped too with 12 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Rivalry week for Washburn as well who welcomes in an Emporia State team coming off a heartbreaker against Pittsburg State.
4. Northwest (3-1)
Trending: Down 3
The defense is still elite, but you can not lose the turnover battle 5-0 and win football games. The Bearcats need to figure out the offense if they are going to make the playoffs and continue that streak. They have the talent to figure it out, but the offensive line needs to get healthy and take steps forward to reach their potential. I would hate to know what a loss to Western would do to the Bearcat social-media channels.
5. Missouri Southern (3-1)
Trending: Up 3
It has been a while since Missouri Southern has been this high in the standings this late in the season. Nathan Glades is the leading rusher in the MIAA (non-TJ Davis category). Atiba Bradley should be the MIAA Coach of the Year and has a case for National Coach of the Year even though I know that is not how those things are decided.
Tier 3: The .500 teams
6. Central Oklahoma (2-2)
Trending: Up 5
Every other week, the Bronchos either look like a top-3 team in the MIAA or a bottom-3 team. The Broncho defense dominated Northwest and the offense showed more life than they had all year. The Adam Dorrel effect is real and the team has Lincoln and Northeastern State the next two weeks.
7. Emporia State (2-2)
Trending: Down 2
Losing by one point at Pittsburg doesn’t usually get you dropped in these rankings, but the Lions deserved the credit and Central Oklahoma beat Emporia State so they got the bump. In both of Emporia State’s losses this season, the offense has been held to 13 points. Central Oklahoma and Pittsburg State’s defense might just be good though, or in the Bronchos’ case, good every other week. Big test this week for Emporia State with Washburn.
8. Missouri Western (2-2)
Trending: Down 2
Western battled with Washburn, but in the end, they couldn’t stop J.J. Letcher. That’s not really a bad thing because few teams can stop him. Northwest doesn’t have that star power on the outside and if the line is still beat up, Western’s defense could present serious challenges for the Bearcats. Scoring on the Bearcats will present its own set of challenges if the Bearcat offense doesn’t hand the Griffons short fields.
Tier 4: The 2019 Top Tier
9. Fort Hays State (1-3)
Trending: Down 2
Fort Hays State could climb quickly if I ever hear good news about Chance Fuller. The Hays quarterback was very good against Northwest and hasn’t played since. Turnovers obviously cost the Tigers the win against Southern, but you simply can’t give up a 99-yard drive with the game on the line. It doesn’t get easier with Nebraska-Kearney and Washburn the next two weeks.
10. Central Missouri (0-4)
Trending: Down 1
The Mules’ stretch of competitive games with the best teams in the MIAA ended with a 38-6 loss to the Lopers on Saturday, but it lightens up this week with a home game against Northeastern State. If the Mules can get a lop-sided win, it could help spark the rest of the season for Josh Lamberson’s crew.
Tier 5: Nice win, RiverHawks
11. Northeastern State (1-3)
Trending: Steady
The RiverHawks needed Saturday’s win at Lincoln and they got it in resounding fashion with a 38-3 lead after three quarters and a 38-10 final score. I know I just said that this is the break in Central Missouri’s schedule, but if you are the RiverHawks, you have to be looking at this as a game you can win especially if Central Missouri comes into this game overconfident.
12. Lincoln (0-4)
Trending: Steady
I still like Coach Gales, but this is going to be a very long season for the Blue Tigers.