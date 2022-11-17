Tyler Geiman and Jalen Lewis just happened to share the MIAA spotlight at the exact same time as Northwest Missouri State’s historic backcourt of Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard, but Geiman and Lewis were among the best ever in MIAA history in their own right and give Brett Ballard a lot of production to replace this season.
The Ichabods showed early this season that they are ready for the challenge of life after Geiman and Lewis and in the second game of the season rolled No. 18 Augustana 75-46.
New backcourt starter Jaden Monday elevated his game against the the Vikings with 22 points on 8-of-15 overall shooting and 6-of-12 from 3-point range.
Jarmell Johnson finished with 13 points off the bench while veteran Connor Deffebaugh had 10 points and seven assists and he will become more of a facilitator in the post-Geiman version of the Ichabods.
Michael Keegan returns this season after earning MIAA Freshman of the Year honors last season. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 9.4 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game.
The big win over Augustana came after Henderson State rallied with a 50-37 second half to beat Washburn 79-73 in the season opener.
Sophomore Levi Braun led the team in scoring in that game with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Deffebaugh had 15 points in that game while sophomore forward Andrew Orr finished with 10.
The Ichabods open the MIAA season on the road at Northeastern State on November 28 before welcoming Emporia State to Topeka on December 3 for the home conference opener.
Washburn was picked fourth in both the MIAA media and coaches preseason polls.
Media Day Quotable:
“One thing that I love about this conference. I’ll use us and Northwest or us and Hays or throw in the team — there is healthy level of respect. I think, you come watch our kids play and the kids compete and get after it, but I feel we play the right way, we represent our programs the right way and act the right way which is not always easy to do. The coaching in this league is elite. There are highly talented players. Coaches do a great job of schemes. The seperater has been teams that play with a high, high level of discipline too — Northwest and some others. It is a combination of things, but a lot of great local talent and a lot of great Midwestern kids in this conference. They grow up playing against each other and they take pride in representing their universities.”