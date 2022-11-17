WU MBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Tyler Geiman and Jalen Lewis just happened to share the MIAA spotlight at the exact same time as Northwest Missouri State’s historic backcourt of Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard, but Geiman and Lewis were among the best ever in MIAA history in their own right and give Brett Ballard a lot of production to replace this season.

The Ichabods showed early this season that they are ready for the challenge of life after Geiman and Lewis and in the second game of the season rolled No. 18 Augustana 75-46.

