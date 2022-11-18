With Rogers State coach Justin Barkley replacing most of his scoring from a 16-14 team last season, the Hillcats have gone into the new season leaning heavily on the post game and senior center Joey Saracco.
The 6-foot-8, 270-pound center led the Hillcats to their first victory of the season with 23 points and five rebounds.
Last season, Saracco averaged 9.1 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Around Saracco, the Hillcats are looking to find the other places that offense will come from and in that 77-73 win over Concordia-St. Paul, Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr., had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The 6-foot-1 senior is a transfer from Division-I Morgan State.
Senior guard Chris Whitaker showed his ability to score in a season-opening loss to Southwest Minnesota State when he scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
The other starting spots have rotated in the two games with Gerren Jackson, Kofi Hamilton, Caden Fry and Isaac Johnson each getting a start so far as Barkley tries to nail down his starting group.
Jackson returns from last season after averaging 7.1 points, two assists and 1.1 steals per game last season.
The Hillcats open the MIAA portion of their schedule with road games at Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State on December 1 and December 3 after a rare mid-season exhibition on November 27 at Oral Roberts.
Barkley says that the team will need to maintain the defensive identity that the Hillcats have developed in recent years to have the success they hope to in the MIAA.
Media Day Quotable:
“In my 13 years, this might be the most unknowns I’ve had as a head coach — in terms of players returning who have been in our program. We lost our leaders from a year ago and as we look to develop those guys, I think we are going to have a good mix of some young guys that are coming into our program for the first time and then we will have a guys coming in a graduate transfers and older guys who will help calm the waters early on. As (women’s coach) Kyle (Bent) said, the league is going to present so many challenges throughout the year that I think if you get worked up too early on, that could do more harm than good. For us, it is a process. We try to take it one week at a time. I’m enjoyed working with them over the last eight or nine weeks.”