By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

With Rogers State coach Justin Barkley replacing most of his scoring from a 16-14 team last season, the Hillcats have gone into the new season leaning heavily on the post game and senior center Joey Saracco.

The 6-foot-8, 270-pound center led the Hillcats to their first victory of the season with 23 points and five rebounds.

