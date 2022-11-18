PSU MBB
Buy Now
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Jeff Boschee knows what it takes to win in the MIAA after spending eight seasons at Missouri Southern and compiling a 151-86 record in that time before jumping over the state line and to the other side of the rivalry.

Boschee made his name in Kansas with the Kansas Jayhawks where he is the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made and was the 1999 Big 12 Tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags