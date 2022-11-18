Jeff Boschee knows what it takes to win in the MIAA after spending eight seasons at Missouri Southern and compiling a 151-86 record in that time before jumping over the state line and to the other side of the rivalry.
Boschee made his name in Kansas with the Kansas Jayhawks where he is the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made and was the 1999 Big 12 Tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Now with his return to the state of Kansas, Boschee inherits aprogram that he is rebuilding with just one starter back.
That starter is senior guard Quentin Hardrict Jr. Hardrict averaged 8.8 points per game last season. Hardrict had a big game in Pittsburg State’s first win of the season with a 23-point effort in an 82-74 win over Sioux Falls.
Transfers Albert McBride and Deshaun English II also had big games in the win over Sioux Falls. McBride had 16 points and English added 15 points.
R.J. Forney and Calvin Poulina were the other starters in that win with nine points each, but Ethan Holloway, Magic Reliford and Jeramy Shaw all played big minutes too with Boschee’s 8-man rotation.
The Gorillas lost their season opener 60-50 to Winona State. Forney led the team in that game with 13 points while English and McBride each had 10 points.
The Gorillas start MIAA play with a 3-game week as they host Lincoln on November 28, Missouri Western on December 1 and Northwest Missouri State on December 3.
The Gorillas will travel to Missouri Southern on January 2 for what is sure to be a big-time atmosphere in Boschee’s return to Joplin.
Media Day Quotable:
“I’ll let you know on January 2. It has been, obviously, an awkward situation, but I had 12 great years at Missouri Southern. I met a ton of great people in the community and university. But when Jim presented me with this opportunity and after thinking about it and talk to people who I care about and trust their opinions, I felt like it was the right move for me. I’ve enjoyed every second of it. My family enjoys living in Pittsburg and it is something that we’ve kinda embraced and feel like we are a part of the community. When January 2 hits, it will be weird, but at the same time, it is not Jeff Boschee versus Missouri Southern. It is Christian Bundy, Avery Taggart, Winston Dessesow against Quentin Hardrict, Deshaun English and Jeramy Shaw. I understand the dynamic is a little weird, but at the same time, it is basketball and you have to play.”