Northeastern State is the last team to kick off its regular season with its first game scheduled for this Wednesday. It is a year with high expectations around the program though with four starters returning from a 16-14 team that was 9-12 in MIAA.
The MIAA coaches have picked Northeastern State to finish in the top half of the league at sixth while the media pegged the RiverHawks at eighth.
After an 18-11 season in 2019-2020, the RiverHawks fell to 5-17 in the MIAA the next season, but rebounded last year and look to continue that ascent.
The team must replace leading scorer Emeka Obukwelu’s 15 points a game, but sophomore Christian Cook showed that he can be a dynamic guard in the MIAA, averaging 14 points per game with a 44.1 percent clip from beyond the arc.
Senior Rashad Perkins returns after leading the team in assists last season despite being a part-time starter. He averaged 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season.
Tylor Arnold is also back after averaging 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds last season. He will be counted on to be a strong presence rebounding with Obukwelu’s departure.
The fourth starter to return is Dillon Bailey who averaged 7.4 points per game last season.
All four of those players are guards, so senior Obi Agu will likely be set for a bigger role in the frontcourt after playing 17 minutes a game last season. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds.
Tahlequah native Jaxon Jones is only 6-foot-2, but also showed an ability to rebound with 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 points in 20.1 minutes per game last season.
The RiverHawks open the MIAA slate on November 28 by hosting Washburn which kicks off a 3-game week with road trips to Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney to cap off the week.
Media Day Quotable:
“We had a really good spring. We finished the season strong. We were improving and playing our best at the end of the year and that is what you want for any season. I think the experience of coming to Kansas City, being in the postseason tournament and advancing was really good for our guys. That really catapulted us into the spring. ... I think that really set us up for the fall. ... The guys know our system, they know what to expect and they know our culture.”