NSU MBB
Buy Now
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Northeastern State is the last team to kick off its regular season with its first game scheduled for this Wednesday. It is a year with high expectations around the program though with four starters returning from a 16-14 team that was 9-12 in MIAA.

The MIAA coaches have picked Northeastern State to finish in the top half of the league at sixth while the media pegged the RiverHawks at eighth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags