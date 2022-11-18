Newman MBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Stevie Strong showed what a dynamic player he can be in the MIAA last season when he averaged 18.9 points per game, but the 6-foot-1 guard from Kansas City showed in the team’s season opener against Concordia-St. Paul that he still has more to show.

In a 97-85 victory, Strong dropped 40 points while shooting 11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-11 from three and 13-for-14 from the free-throw line. He added five rebounds and three assists as well.

