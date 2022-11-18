Stevie Strong showed what a dynamic player he can be in the MIAA last season when he averaged 18.9 points per game, but the 6-foot-1 guard from Kansas City showed in the team’s season opener against Concordia-St. Paul that he still has more to show.
In a 97-85 victory, Strong dropped 40 points while shooting 11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-11 from three and 13-for-14 from the free-throw line. He added five rebounds and three assists as well.
Strong also got help in that game with three other players in double figures as Latik Murphy had 12, Khaleem Bennett had 11 and Steve Smith had 10.
The next night showed the danger of if Strong has a off-night shooting the ball though as Southwest Minnesota State jumped out to a 26-15 lead at halftime and cruised to a 76-56 victory.
In that game, Strong still led the team in scoring, but was 3-10 from the field and 2-of-7 from beyond the arc on his way to 11 points. Bennett had 10 points as the only other Jet to reach double figures.
Finding consistent support for Strong and players who can carry the offense when he is struggling will be a key for coach RJ Allen as the Jets try to improve on a 6-21 season and 3-19 conference record.
Ian Lee is a player who is coming off the bench to start this season, played well last season while making 23 starts. He had nine points in the Southwest Minnesota State. Last season, Lee averaged 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
The MIAA coaches have picked the Jets to finish last in the league this season.
The Jets have the chance to start the MIAA season will with road games against Central Missouri and Central Missouri — two teams who are picked to finish in the lower half of the league.
Media Day Quotable:
“This team — I’m looking forward to seeing what we become hopefully as we continue to grow. We are really excited about our newcomers and our additions. I think we have six transfers, six freshmen and the three returns. We have an opportunity to really develop develop and come into our own. My hope with this group is that we continue to be that tough-minded group that can find a way to win some games in a very difficult league. It is no secret — this is, in my opinion, the best Division-II conference in the country. ... The task is tall, but I’m excited about this group.”