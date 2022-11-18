The Nebraska-Kearney Lopers produced one of the top offenses in the MIAA last season with a 73.5 points per game average and have begun the season fast again with 90 points, 72 and 89 in their first three games.
The Nebraska-Kearney Lopers produced one of the top offenses in the MIAA last season with a 73.5 points per game average and have begun the season fast again with 90 points, 72 and 89 in their first three games.
The problem for the Lopers so far is that the scoring hasn’t translated to a winning record in either season yet as Nebraska-Kearney is 1-2 to start the season.
The team’s opener against Bemidji State provided an example of the explosive offense with Ryder Kirsch, Tom Connelly, Darrian Nebeker and Sean Evans each scoring at least 15 points and the team shooting 46.7 percent from behind the arc, but still falling to the Beavers 96-90 as they allowed Bemidji to shoot 53 percent from the field and 60.7 percent from 3-point range.
The Lopers picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday against Manhattan Christian 89-54 and were led by Nebeker with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. The 6-foot-6 forward is one of the keys to the team’s growth this season after averaging 12.9 points per game. Evans averaged 9.1 points per game.
Kirsch had a breakout game in the the opener against Bemidji State with 24 points after starting 10 games last season and playing in the Elite Eight with Black Hills State. The 6-foot-7 sophomore played 15 minutes per game for Black Hills State.
The biggest loss for the Lopers is point guard David Simental who scored 18.8 points per game last season while shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range and played a team-high 36.6 minutes per game.
Defense will the the key for improvement after the Lopers gave up 73.5 points per game last season — matching their offensive production — which led to a 7-15 conference record last season.
The Lopers open the MIAA portion of the season on December 1 and December 3 with home contests against Rogers State and Northeastern State.
Media Day Quotable:
“We have a pretty strong sophomore class class that we going to be counting on quite a bit. Obviously we return three starters. Of those three starters, two of them are sophomores. Darrian Nebeker is the lone senior that was in the starting lineup last year. We are going to be counting on him quite a bit. ... When you got youth on the floor, the ceiling is up there. They have great work ethics and great attitudes. If they continue to buy in and get better, the sky is the limit for them.”
- Coach Kevin Lofton