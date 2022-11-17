In two seasons at Missouri Western, coach Will Martin is 28-28 and entering his third season, Martin is looking to take the next step this season and jump to upper tier of the MIAA.
Will Eames, the 2020 MIAA Freshman of the Year, is now a junior and the 6-foot-7 forward has developed into the leader for the Griffon program averaging 13 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
Another returner who seems to have leveled up this season is Zion Swader, a 6-foot sophomore guard. In a 81-76 season-opening overtime win over Minnesota Crookston, Swader was 6-for-7 from the field and 5-of-5 from 3-point range for 22 points.
Julius Dixon, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, had 17 points against Crookston and 11 points the next night against Northern State.
Taye Fields is another key returner who had 12 points against Crookston and then 19 points in the loss to Northern State.
Alex John has also started both games and anchors the the Griffon defense. Reese Glover is another key returning player after being the team’s top shooter last year, knocking down 37.9 percent of his 3-pointers and 87.5 percent of his free throws. He averaged 9.6 points per game.
JaRon Thames also returns after scoring 9.3 points per game.
The Griffons replace two starters with the point guard Q Mays and forward Caleb Bennett. Mays led the team in scoring last season with 16.1 points per game.
The Griffons begin the MIAA schedule with road trips south to face Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern on December 1 and December 3.
Media Day Quotable:
“We aren’t only going to have to replace Q (Mays) and CB (Caleb Bennett) as guys who were leaders of our team last season, but also their production. I think that we did that with the guys that we brought in. Julius Dixon from Morehead State is a 6-6, 6-7 wing, can really guard and can really shoot it. Ethan Kilgore. who was a local kid who went to Idaho and came back, he has a level of toughest and grittiness and can guard really well. We are going to need that. Matthew Nunez is a 6-10 big from ETSU who is going to be very helpful for us if we continue to have the injury bug especially at that five position which seems to be the curse at Missouri Western. I think you do your best to bring in quality people who fit your culture and I think that we did that.”