By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

In two seasons at Missouri Western, coach Will Martin is 28-28 and entering his third season, Martin is looking to take the next step this season and jump to upper tier of the MIAA.

Will Eames, the 2020 MIAA Freshman of the Year, is now a junior and the 6-foot-7 forward has developed into the leader for the Griffon program averaging 13 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

