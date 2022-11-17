The Missouri Southern Lions faced an unusual challenge as 8-year head coach Jeff Boschee left the Lions to the take the head coaching job at their arch-rival Pittsburg State.
The program had 3-straight 20-win seasons under Boschee before falling off the last two years with a 13-10 mark and a 14-14 record.
Sam McMahon returns to Joplin after being on Boschee’s staff as the associate head coach for six season before spending the last two years at Division-I Southeast Missouri State.
The Lions are losing their top two scorers from last season with Stan Scott who averaged 15.7 points per game and RJ Smith who averaged 12.7 points.
McMahon has three starters back from last season’s team led by sophomore guard Avery Taggart. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 11.4 points per game last season and scored 18 points in the season-opening 87-73 loss to Minnesota State.
The Lions have started off 0-2 with a closer game, but a 73-68 loss to Winona State where Winona State outscored them 39-28 in the second half.
Against Winona State, two players that McMahon brought with him for Southeast Missouri had breakout games with Sam Thompson scoring 16 points and Parker Long filling the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The bench was also more productive against Winona State with Tyriqe Jackson scoring 14 and Winston Dessesow adding 12.
Alongside Taggart, Thompson and Long, Winson Sigmon Jr., and Christian Bundy have started the first two games.
The Lions start the MIAA season with home games against Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western on December 1 and December 3.
Missouri Southern welcomes Boschee back to Joplin on January 2 in a game that is sure to be filled with emotions on both sides.
Media Day Quotable:
“What we do here at Missouri Southern — we help our players become the best versions of themselves. We aren’t just into the X’s and O’s, we are in the hearts and souls. And we work on that every single day. It is about getting them better as individuals. ... I’ve gotten really lucky with our staff. One would say that if you are the smartest person in the room then you are in the wrong room. I think I’m in the right room right now.”