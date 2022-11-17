MS MBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

The Missouri Southern Lions faced an unusual challenge as 8-year head coach Jeff Boschee left the Lions to the take the head coaching job at their arch-rival Pittsburg State.

The program had 3-straight 20-win seasons under Boschee before falling off the last two years with a 13-10 mark and a 14-14 record.

