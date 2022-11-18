Jimmy Drew takes his first head coaching job at Lincoln University knowing that there will be challenges, but excited about how his time as an assistant coach at the University of Central Florida and before that Kentucky Wesleyan and DePaul have prepared him for this.
Drew, a player at DePaul and Southeast Missouri State, inherits a team that returns no starters from last season and just four players overall.
Despite all the fresh faces, a program that is coming off a 4-23 season and being picked to finish last in the MIAA media preseason poll, the Blue Tigers opened the season with a bang in an exhibition victory at Division-I UMKC. Kevin Kone led the team in a 59-56 victory with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Kone is a 6-foot-9 senior orginally from Paris, France.
Artese Stapleton led the backcourt in that game with 16 points and eight rebounds. The Chicago product is another first-year senior in Drew’s program.
The Blue Tigers followed their eye-opening win over UMKC by winning their season-opening game over William Woods, 82-61.
Kone posted another big double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, including eight offensive rebounds. Stapleton added 13 points and the next four highest scorers came off the bench, showcasing the depth that Drew hopes keeps being consistent this season.
The bench scorers were Sam Rautins with 12, Franck Yetna with 10, and Tyvin Garrison and Arash Yaqubi with eight each. Yetna is another player from Paris, France, that Drew has brought to Jefferson City.
The MIAA schedule will start very quickly for the Blue Tigers with just three non-conference games before they dive right into league play with three game in the first week — playing Pittsburg State on November 28, Newman on December 1 and Central Oklahoma on December 3.
Media Day Quotable:
“The conference is extremely difficult. We know what we are up against with that. We have an entirely new roster, like I mentioned. We are going to roll it out here in a few weeks and play over here at UMKC and none of our guys have played a college game together. We understand that chemistry is about time. It is about relationships. It is repetition. It is all these things that you can’t just download. It takes time to get that consistency and give these guys time to get to know each other on the floor, but our guys work. We got some fighters in our locker room and I’m excited to see what they do.”