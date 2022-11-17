The Fort Hays State Tigers had a breakout season last year with their first season over .500 with a 23-6 season overall and a 17-5 mark in the MIAA. That earned the Tigers a third-place finish in the conference, but they just missed the NCAA Tournament despite finishing the season with a 53-50 loss to eventual national champions Northwest Missouri State in the MIAA Tournament semifinals with the Bearcats finishing the game on an 11-0 run.
Mark Johnson’s team was picked to finish third in the MIAA again by both the coaches and media.
The Tigers built their success last season on the defensive end of the floor, but replace two of their leaders with First Team All-MIAA forward Jared Vitztum and starting point guard Nyjee Wright.
Fort Hays State will lean on Second Team All-MIAA guard Kaleb Hammeke who averaged 14.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Hammeke excelled in the Tigers second game of the season in a 58-49 win over Arkansas Tech to bounce back from a season-opening loss at Southwestern Oklahoma State. Hammeke scored 23 points on 6-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Hammeke was the only Tiger in double figures and the team will look to develop more scoring options as the season goes on.
Bjarni Jonsson and Gabe Pieschl also return as starters. Jonsson scored 4.6 points per game while Pieschl scored 4.5 points per game.
Elijah Nnanabu has started this season and along with Iyen Enaruna. Nnanabu scored 10 points against Southwestern Oklahoma State and Enaruna had eight.
The Tigers open the conference season at home against Northeastern State and Rogers State on December 1 and December 3.
Media Day Quotable:
“Kaleb Hammeke will now move over (to point guard). He is a very good player. We anticipate him being one of the best players in the MIAA. He was second team all-league. He needs to be up there as one of the best players in the league. He is going to be a guy that puts the ball in his hands and it is going to be a little bit different that what we did. He is going to make a lot of plays happen and he is super athletic. Jaheim Holden is a guy we brought in as a Division-I transfer who is again, very athletic. We feel that in the backcourt, we can be as fast and quick as anyone in the league.”