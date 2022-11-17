FHSU MBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

The Fort Hays State Tigers had a breakout season last year with their first season over .500 with a 23-6 season overall and a 17-5 mark in the MIAA. That earned the Tigers a third-place finish in the conference, but they just missed the NCAA Tournament despite finishing the season with a 53-50 loss to eventual national champions Northwest Missouri State in the MIAA Tournament semifinals with the Bearcats finishing the game on an 11-0 run.

Mark Johnson’s team was picked to finish third in the MIAA again by both the coaches and media.

