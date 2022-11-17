ESU MBB
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Tray Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner combined to score 45.4 points per game last season — carrying the team to a 20-9 record that included a 75-56 win over eventual national champion Northwest Missouri State where Buchanan and Turner combined to score 49 points.

With the dynamic backcourt and post mainstay Brenden Van Dyke gone, coach Craig Doty’s team must replace a lot of scoring from last season’s team, but led by returning starters Mayuom Buom and Kaden Evans, the Hornets are off to a 2-0 start this season after two games in the MIAA/GAC Challenge. The Hornets rolled to a 67-57 win over Arkansas Tech and crushed Southwestern Oklahoma, 88-65.

