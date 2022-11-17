Tray Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner combined to score 45.4 points per game last season — carrying the team to a 20-9 record that included a 75-56 win over eventual national champion Northwest Missouri State where Buchanan and Turner combined to score 49 points.
With the dynamic backcourt and post mainstay Brenden Van Dyke gone, coach Craig Doty’s team must replace a lot of scoring from last season’s team, but led by returning starters Mayuom Buom and Kaden Evans, the Hornets are off to a 2-0 start this season after two games in the MIAA/GAC Challenge. The Hornets rolled to a 67-57 win over Arkansas Tech and crushed Southwestern Oklahoma, 88-65.
While Buom and Evans have be consistent presences to start the season, the dismantling of Southwestern Oklahoma gave fans a look at Doty’s new high-powered backcourt with transfers Owen Long and Slijah Comithier combining for 43 points in the win.
Long led the way with 23 points. The transfer from Division-I Youngstown State shot 37.8 percentage from beyond the arc in Youngstown and made 4-of-7 3-points against Southwestern Oklahoma.
Comithier had 20 points against Southwestern Oklahoma and did most of his damage inside the arc and at the free-throw line, going 12-of-14 from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-7 guard transferred to Emporia from the University of Colorado- Colorado Springs where he was a 2-time First Team All-RMAC selection.
Buom, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, anchors the defense and averaged 8.5 points per game last season. He has scored 18 and 15 points in each of the first two games.
Evans is a defensive specialist who led the nation in steals two years ago at Southwest Minnesota State at 3.1 steals per game and had 1.6 per game last year — fifth in the MIAA. Evans averaged 8.2 points per game last season and shot 37.1 points per game last season.
The Hornets open the MIAA slate on December 3 at Washburn.
Media Day Quotable:
“Tray was MIAA Player of the Week, what seven times last year? A couple of times Jumah’Ri could have been but he was beat out by his own teammate. When one guy averages 19.8 points per game and another guy averages 25.6 points per game, that is quite the dynamic backcourt, however, we return the three starters that started along with them and nine total guys. ... We are going to see the ball move quite a bit more than we did last year. We are going to play a little bit different.”