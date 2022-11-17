UCO MBB
Buy Now
By JON DYKSTRA The Forum

Central Oklahoma made the jump this past season from a 13-11 season to a 24-7 season last season and an MIAA co-regular-season championship.

The Bronchos are replacing First Team All-MIAA forward Isaiah Wade after the Washington State transfer averaged 19.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds as a senior last season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags