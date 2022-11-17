Central Oklahoma made the jump this past season from a 13-11 season to a 24-7 season last season and an MIAA co-regular-season championship.
The Bronchos are replacing First Team All-MIAA forward Isaiah Wade after the Washington State transfer averaged 19.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds as a senior last season.
The Bronchos do bring back four starters from their squad last season with Callen Haydon, Jaden Wells, Camryn Givens and Jalyn Turner. Haydon was Second Team All-MIAA last season while Givens was on the third team.
Haydon, the team’s point guard, scored 15.4 points per game and dished out 6.1 assists per game last season.
Wells was the team’s third-leading scorer last season at 14 points per game. Wells shot 41.7 percent from 3-point range and 92.5 percent from the charity stripe last season.
Givens will be counted on even more to lead the forward group with the departure of Wade. Givens scored 13.1 points and collected 5.4 rebounds per game last season.
Turner is the team’s defensive stopper and starter 28 game’s last season. This season, Curtis Haywood II and Preston Aywood have stepped into the starting lineup, replacing Turner and Wade in the starting lineup.
Central Oklahoma rolled to a 97-59 win over Paul Quinn and a 113-54 win over Barclay College. The team is scheduled to make a trip to Hawaii for three games aend of the month before conference play.
On December 1 and December 3, the Bronchos start the conference season on the road with Central Missouri and Lincoln.
Haywood is averaging 14.5 points per game and 9.5 rebounds in two blowouts to begin the season for the Bronchos. he tranferred to Central Oklahoma from Tulsa after starting his career at Georgia Tech.
Aymond is averaging 11.5 points and five rebounds.
Media Day Quotable:
“Curtis Haywood, who transferred from Tulsa, I got to coach his dad in the ABA. Yes, the ABA. That was a league and we were pretty good. His dad could play. I’m grateful I get to coach him. I recruited him when I was at Mercer a long time ago. He didn’t like us and he went to Georgia Tech, but now I get to coach him in his last year of eligibility. ... The nucleus is there for us to do something special. It will be a process, like we all understand, but it’s there so I’m thrilled about that.”