The Central Missouri Mules are chasing their first winning record since 2017-2018 in Doug Karleskint’s ninth season as the head coach in Warrensburg.
Karleskint knows that winning games in the MIAA is tough after he started his Warrensburg tenure with 20-win seasons in three of his first four seasons, but has hit tough times since then.
Central Missouri has started this season slowly as well with a 75-70 loss to Upper Iowa and a 77-69 loss to East Central with both games being at home.
The Mules are picked ninth by both the coaches and media in the preseason polls and open the MIAA slate with a tough home contest against Central Oklahoma — picked to finish second in the league — on December 1.
The team is replacing double-figure scorers Ja’Cor Nelson and Cameron Hunter. Nelson averaged 14.2 while Hunter averaged 10.8 per game.
It hasn’t all been negative in the early-season start though with transfer guard Mikel Henderson showing that he can be a dyanamic scorer with 15 points against Upper Iowa and 25 points against East Central. The Mules will count on more big plays from the Tennesse-Martin transfer as the season goes on.
Senior forward Gaven Pinkley is the team’s most experienced player returning and had 20 points and five rebounds against East Central. Pinkley averaged 12.3 points per game and 4.3 rebounds last season.
The rest of the starting lineup against East Central was Garrett Luinstra, Trey Sides and Ben Fritz. They all struggled to get going with a combined total of six points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Sides was a starter last season and averaged 6.3 points per game while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range.
Sophomore guard Kobe Campbell did provide an offensive spark off the bench with 10 points against East Central.
After the matchup with Central Oklahoma, the Mules will have the chance to gather momentum with back-to-back games against Newman and Lincoln — who are picked to finish at the bottom of the league.
Media Day Quotable:
“It is good to see the coaches here, the players. I tell you what else, it is great to see some of the players gone that we’ve been seeing for so long. Great not to see Trevor Hudgins here. Great not to see Tyler Geiman not walk through the door. Big transition year for men’s basketball player-wise, but I expect it to be great once again.”