I’m going to try to alternate weeks with MIAA men’s and women’s power rankings. With Northwest traveling to Central Oklahoma for a matchup of last season’s co-MIAA regular-season champions, it seemed like a good time for the men’s.

It won’t be the end of either top-10 team’s season if they lose tonight as Northwest proved last year by overcoming a loss in Edmond and still winning their third-straight national championship, but is a big leg up in the league race.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags