I’m going to try to alternate weeks with MIAA men’s and women’s power rankings. With Northwest traveling to Central Oklahoma for a matchup of last season’s co-MIAA regular-season champions, it seemed like a good time for the men’s.
It won’t be the end of either top-10 team’s season if they lose tonight as Northwest proved last year by overcoming a loss in Edmond and still winning their third-straight national championship, but is a big leg up in the league race.
Central Oklahoma has won eight-straight games while Northwest has won four going into this matchup. While no trophies will be handed out tonight, the winner will have the inside track on one at the end of the year.
The rest of the MIAA is beginning to sort itself out, so with that, let’s take a look at my first tiered MIAA rankings.
Tier 1: Nationally Relevant
1. Northwest (14-1, 7-1 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
The Bearcats still haven’t lost this season with Diego Bernard in the lineup. Their captain looked very healthy against Missouri Western on Saturday. A road win tonight would be a big statement.
2. Central Oklahoma (15-1; 9-1 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
Jaden Wells is making his MIAA Player of the Year case with a 19.8 scoring average this season on 47 percent from 3-point range. He will have a test tonight with Diego Bernard and Isaiah Jackson chasing him around. The Bronchos should be favored to win this game at home. They are legitimately one of the top teams in the country and a game between them and Northwest in March could determine a national championship.
Tier 2: Any Given Night
3. Missouri Southern (10-4; 6-2 MIAA)
Trending: Up 4
If you would have told me a couple weeks ago that the Missouri Southern men have a better chance at an MIAA championship than the Lion women, I’d have laughed at you. But look where we are. With the Lions fresh off a win at Fort Hays State, this third spot in the league safely belongs to Sam McMahon’s team. McMahon would be making a strong case for MIAA Coach of the Year if Ben McCollum didn’t exist.
4. Emporia State (12-3, 6-3 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Emporia State has proven its high-end potential the last two seasons with its success against Northwest. They have Missouri Southern on the schedule this week and a win in Joplin would propel them right back up this list. Consistency remains the name of the game for the Hornets.
Tier 3: Middle Class
5. Missouri Western (7-6, 3-4 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
It was ugly for the Griffons in Maryville, but they aren’t the first team and won’t be the last to have an ugly night against the Bearcats and they bounced back against Hays on Tuesday. Ball movement was the obvious difference on Saturday. If the Griffons can share the ball more, they have scorers. The Bearcats also had wide-open shots all night, and that is inexcusable for a team with Western’s athleticism. This team is talented enough to climb this list. If Central Oklahoma has a Northwest hangover, could the Griffons bite them? Probably not, but that’s why they play the games.
6. Fort Hays State (11-4, 6-3 MIAA)
Trending: Down 3
A 1-for-12 night for Kaleb Hammeke is not a recipe for success for the Tigers. That happened against Missouri Southern. I don’t expect many more of those types of shooting lines from Hammeke and I expect that the wins will follow for Hays.
7. Northeastern State (8-5, 5-4 MIAA)
Trending: Down 2
A terrible decision to foul by Missouri Western’s Reese Glover gifted the RiverHawks a key win in St. Joseph. They did what they were projected to do against Newman and Central Oklahoma. The RiverHawks only double-figure loss this season was to Northwest. They are capable of climbing into that next tier sooner rather than later.
8. Rogers State (9-6, 5-4 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
The Hillcats are travel partners with the RiverHawks and they have a very similar resume. They have the head-to-head 19-point loss to Northeastern State, but the two Oklahoma schools provide a tough 1-2 punch for teams in one weekend.
9. Lincoln (8-4; 4-4 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
The schedule is about to heat up for Lincoln, but they are playing well with a 4-4 record. I don’t think the Blue Tigers are going to end the season .500, but you have to respect the work Lincoln is putting in. It was a big road win in Topeka over Washburn this past week. Jimmy Drew is doing an excellent coaching job.
10. Washburn (5-8, 2-5 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
I shouldn’t have the Ichabods in this tier based on their resume, but if I was starting a program today and could pick any MIAA coach to lead it — the pick is Ben McCollum. But the next pick is Brett Ballard. I still expect this team to make some noise. I could be wrong, but I’m betting on Ballard.
Tier 4: The Cellar
11. Central Missouri (7-8, 3-6 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
The Mules have wins over the three teams below them in these rankings and losses to the other six teams they’ve played. With the success of the women’s program, you’d think this program would be making strides, but that simply doesn’t seem to be the case.
12. Pittsburg State (5-10, 2-7 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
Jeff Boschee is another coach who I have a lot of respect for in this league, but the Gorillas have lost five straight in the league including ones to Nebraska-Kearney and Central Missouri. We will see if the Gorillas can climb this list a bit and see if they can get some momentum going into Year 2.
13. Newman (5-10, 1-8 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
Newman seems to trade off competitive games with blowout losses this season. They had two 1-score games with Northeastern State and Rogers State this past week. Stevie Strong is averaging 16.9 points per game — third in the league.
14. Nebraska-Kearney (3-12, 1-8 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
The Lopers guaranteed that no team would go winless in the MIAA with a victory over Pittsburg State. Darrian Nebeker is fifth in the league with 16.5 points per game.