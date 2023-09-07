I crossed my final MIAA Stadium off my list last Thursday with my trip to Joplin with the Bearcats. After I posted that to Twitter, I got a message from a man I respect very much, Chad Stebbins — the director of the Institute of International Studies at Missouri Southern.
I hold Stebbins in such high regard, not because I really know him personally at all, but because of our mutual friend Thom Hanrahan who Chad knows from Thom’s time teaching at Southern and I know through Thom mentoring me while we worked together at the St. Joseph News-Press.
Thom passed away two years ago in October, so in honoring what he’d appreciate, I’m turning Chad’s request into content. His request is to ‘Please, rank the stadiums 1-12.’
The first one is tough. It is easy to pick the top two, but they are very different. Do you go with the history and atmosphere of The Jungle in Pittsburg State or the most impressive modern stadium at Central Oklahoma.
Chad said to rank the stadiums though, so I’m going with the one the got Adam Dorrel back into the MIAA so No. 1 is Central Oklahoma.
No. 2 Pittsburg State is an easy choice. I actually wasn’t a big fan my first trip, but I think expectations were too high. Still didn’t have a seat for the local newspaper guy on the last trip, but I’ll forgive that.
I’m surprised, but as I think about it, I really like the setup at No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney. It’s another more modern stadium, but they really did a good job with it.
Central Missouri is my No. 4. I like it right in the middle of campus there with the sidewalks behind one end zone. It is a very convenient setup for media with a nice press box.
No. 5 is Bearcat Stadium. Northwest is a little caught in between the history of a place like the Jungle and the more modern stadiums, but it is still an excellent place to watch a ballgame.
I went with Washburn at No. 6. I’ve always enjoyed my trips to Topeka and there is nothing flashy about the stadium, but it is just another nice place to watch a game.
Missouri Western is No. 7 despite a terrible media setup. Spratt has its renovations and it’s better than it was, it is just not the level of a UCO or UNK with the modern stadiums.
Fort Hays State is another quality place to watch a game, similar to Washburn for me, and checks in at No. 8. I’ve only been for night games so I’m curious to see it for a day game.
Emporia State rounds out this tier at No. 9. I like it and there is nothing bad about making that trip, but it also doesn’t stand out.
Missouri Southern is No. 10 for me. My former boss Cody Thorn said I saved the worst for last when I finally got to Joplin Thursday.It is not the worst, but the stands themselves as well as the press box could use some updating.
Lincoln is No. 11. I’ve been right next to the stadium plenty with state track and field next door in the superior high school stadium up the hill. The fact that it isn’t the best stadium on the block isn’t ideal for the Blue Tigers.
Northeastern State is No. 12. Going from the sideline to the press box will help you get your stair steps in at least, but space is limited on the sidelines and it just isn’t a very good setup.
Okay, with stadium rankings out of the way, let’s update my power rankings.
1. Pittsburg State (1-0)
Last Week: W, 34-7 over Washburn
Previous Rank: 1
The Gorillas started slow, but finished big against a good Washburn team. Finishing with 220 rushing yards is a nice way to begin a season.
2. Northwest (1-0)
Last Week: W, 31-24 over Missouri Southern
Previous Rank: 2
It was an ugly first quarter for the Bearcat defense, but they were strong otherwise, and the offense was great all night.
3. Emporia State (1-0)
Last Week: W, 56-10 over Lincoln
Previous Rank: 3
Braden Gleason’s stat line against Lincoln — 42-for-49, 442 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
4. Central Oklahoma (1-0)
Last Week: W, 24-21 over Nebraska-Kearney
Previous Rank: 4
The Bronchos had control throughout and never trailed in their big matchup with the Lopers. They did nothing to cause me to lose faith.
5. Nebraska-Kearney (0-1)
Last Week: L, 21-24 to Central Oklahoma
Previous Rank: 5
I was worried this one could get ugly, but the Lopers hung in there with the Bronchos and gave me no reason to drop them.
6. Washburn (0-1)
Last Week: L, 7-34 to Pittsburg State
Previous Rank: 6
There is no shame to losing to Pittsburg State, but I was lower than everyone on Washburn when this began, so they hold steady for me.
7. Missouri Southern (0-1)
Last Week: L, 24-31 to Northwest
Previous Rank: 7
I was higher on Southern than anyone else to begin with, and putting a scare into Northwest was impressive.
8. Central Missouri (1-0)
Last Week: W, 45-38 over Missouri Western
Previous Rank: 8
Zach Zebrowski stat line in relief of Cedric Case — 29-for-39, 385 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. If Braden Gleason wasn’t a thing, Zebrowski would have had as impressive of a showing as anyone in the country.
9. Missouri Western (0-1)
Last Week: L, 38-45 to Central Missouri
Previous Rank: 9
Smile, it’s Lincoln week. Giving up 486 passing yards to UCM is not good. It is in fact bad. This isn’t on Tyler Fenwick. He has inherited a rough situation.
10. Fort Hays State (1-0)
Last Week: W, 56-0 over Northeastern State
Previous Rank: 10
Very nice start to the season for Jack Dawson. We knew they were better than the RiverHawks though. They proved that accurate, now they need to start proving this ranking is wrong.
11. Northeastern State (0-1)
Last Week: L, 0-56 to Fort Hays State
Previous Rank: 11
Yikes.