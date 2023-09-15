The program is the proud owner of five national championships and a passionate fan base that is used to winning a lot of football games. The head coach followed in the footsteps of two Hall of Fame caliber coaches with multiple national championships on their resumes, championships that the new head coach had a huge role in as an assistant.
After six seasons as the head coach and with a lot of wins that any other program would be thrilled with, but no national titles, the fan base got restless with the coach. And after 25 years with the program, Frank Solich was fired as Nebraska’s football coach.
Solich was 58-19 in his six seasons. In the years since, Nebraska is 132-108. The once-proud Cornhusker football program lost its tradition and lost its respect on the national level 20 years ago when they elected to search for greener pastures when the ultimate prize proved elusive.
Rich Wright has had the inevitable task of following Bearcat legends Mel Tjeerdsma and Adam Dorrel just like Solich was following Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne. Tjeerdsma and Dorrel have six national titles on the mantle.
Wright is in his sixth season at the helm, just like Solich, and he has a very similar record with a 53-14 mark and has continued the program’s historic playoff streak, but has yet to add that elusive seventh national championship.
Wright has made his reputation nationally with his elite defenses over the years and that has not fallen off through last season. This season, the defense is surrendering more points than usual, but two games feels like a rush to judgment on somebody with Wright’s track record on that side of the ball.
Offensively, the team has been more up and down over that time with three different offensive coordinators in Wright’s six seasons. Charlie Flohr and Joel Osborn went on to become head coaches with Flohr going to Division-II South Dakota Mines and Osborn going to NAIA Benedictine.
Wright hired 28-year coaching veteran Todd Sturdy to run the offense. They had coached together in the past and Sturdy has coordinated offenses at the Big 12 and Pac 12 levels. The Sturdy-era has been up and down with injuries playing a part.
Sturdy knows exponentially more about football than I or most Bearcat fans will ever understand. His resume speaks for itself, but his offense has been the subject of the fan base’s ire, not Wright’s defense. With another injury to quarterback Mike Hohensee, Sturdy’s offense is likely to continue to be under the microscope and the next few weeks may show us a lot about how that experience allows Sturdy to adjust to his circumstances.
When judging the coaching staff, I’d caution Bearcat fans to not make the same mistake that Husker fans and administration did 20 years ago. Different doesn’t always mean better.
Now if anyone is still reading this, let’s look at something that is different with this week’s MIAA power rankings.
1. Pittsburg State (2-0)
Last Week: W, 40-14 over Fort Hays State
Previous Rank: 1
It was another slow start for Pittsburg State, but they pulled away from the Tigers for the 26-point win. Devon Garrison continues to be the nation’s best tight end with 90 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers.
2. Emporia State (1-0)
Last Week: W, 33-13 over Northwest
Previous Rank: 3
The Hornets did it, they picked up that elusive victory over Northwest and now MIAA fans can have that October 7 Emporia State at Pittsburg State game circled. With Braden Gleason, you can’t count the Hornets out of anything.
3. Northwest (1-1)
Last Week: L, 13-33 to Emporia State
Previous Rank: 2
Health is going to be the storyline moving forward for the Bearcats. If Hohensee is healthy, running the table in the MIAA is certainly possible for Northwest. The offense was moving at will in the first two drives and the defense held Emporia’s explosive offense to seven first-half points.
4. Missouri Southern (1-1)
Last Week: W, 30-23 over Washburn
Previous Rank: 7
After falling just short against a healthy Northwest squad, Missouri Southern picked up a statement win at Washburn. Atiba Bradley continues to show his coaching prowess.
5. Central Missouri (2-0)
Last Week: W, 41-17 over Central Oklahoma
Previous Rank: 8
Good for coach Josh Lamberson. One of the nicest guys in the MIAA got a win over a team the Mules should beat last week at Missouri Western, but added to that this week with a statement against his mentor Adam Dorrel and Central Oklahoma. Zach Zebrowski is currently the nation’s leading passer after beginning the year as a backup.
6. Central Oklahoma (1-1)
Last Week: L, 17-41 to Central Missouri
Previous Rank: 4
This is a huge week for the Bronchos. They should beat Missouri Western, but after being handled by Central Missouri, if this one goes the wrong way for them, that AD Year 2 breakout might not be in the cards.
7. Nebraska-Kearney (1-1)
Last Week: W, 31-17 over Northeastern State
Previous Rank: 5
A 14-point win over the RiverHawks combined with the Central Oklahoma loss looking not as good, leads to a Loper drop. T.J. Davis needs some magic this week or else the playoffs and postseason could be out the window already.
8. Washburn (0-2)
Last Week: L, 23-30 to Missouri Southern
Previous Rank: 6
It is a surprising 0-2 start, but the Ichabods have played good teams with the Gorillas and Lions. The playoff hopes are already gone for this squad though and they didn’t expect that to be the case this early.
9. Fort Hays State (0-2)
Last Week: L, 14-40 to Pittsburg State
Previous Rank: 10
It’s rare that a 26-point loss moves you up in the standings, but having the Gorillas down at halftime is certainly a good sign and shows that they may be better than 10th in these standings, so they go to ninth with growth potential.
10. Missouri Western (0-1)
Last Week: W, 68-14 over Lincoln (non-conference game)
Previous Rank: 9
Sorry, a rout of Lincoln in a non-conference game doesn’t mean much. Good for Tyler Fenwick to get his first win. Proving it against Central Oklahoma this week would change my tune.
11. Northeastern State (0-2)
Last Week: L, 17-31 to Nebraska-Kearney
Previous Rank: 11
That was growth. Loper fans were getting pretty nervous with a 7-point game against the RiverHawks in the fourth quarter. Does it say more about Northeastern State or Nebraska-Kearney? Time will tell.