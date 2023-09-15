Screenshot 2023-09-13 at 5.28.28 PM.png
The program is the proud owner of five national championships and a passionate fan base that is used to winning a lot of football games. The head coach followed in the footsteps of two Hall of Fame caliber coaches with multiple national championships on their resumes, championships that the new head coach had a huge role in as an assistant.

After six seasons as the head coach and with a lot of wins that any other program would be thrilled with, but no national titles, the fan base got restless with the coach. And after 25 years with the program, Frank Solich was fired as Nebraska’s football coach.

