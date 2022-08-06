MPW05447.jpg
Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright coaches during a playoff game against Harding last season in Searcy, Arkansas. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MIAA coaches, players and media had new technology they could play with at MIAA Media Day last week in Kansas City. It was replay technology that at that point was a proposed replay solution by the MIAA.

MIAA commissioner Mike Racy and Supervisor of Officials Phil Laurie discussed the proposal at MIAA Media Day and had the equipment there for those in attendance to use. Racy said on an appearance on KQ2 that the technology is being used in the Canadian Football League.

