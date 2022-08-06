KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MIAA coaches, players and media had new technology they could play with at MIAA Media Day last week in Kansas City. It was replay technology that at that point was a proposed replay solution by the MIAA.
MIAA commissioner Mike Racy and Supervisor of Officials Phil Laurie discussed the proposal at MIAA Media Day and had the equipment there for those in attendance to use. Racy said on an appearance on KQ2 that the technology is being used in the Canadian Football League.
“The cost of bringing in instant replay is astronomical,” Laurie said at MIAA Media Day. “D-2 and D-3 could never be able to do this. This program is affordable. It is easy to do. … We’d stop the game, first quarter, referee and calling official go to the replay in the tent, push the button on the iPad, the previous play comes up. You’ve got an end zone view, you’ve got a sideline view. You can do slow-motion, you can expand if it's a spot like the guy stepped out of bounds when he scored.”
The MIAA petitioned the NCAA to have an exception to use this replay technology. The NCAA granted the MIAA’s request and on Thursday, the MIAA athletic directors approved the use of replay on Thursday.
"I actually think it is great," Northwest Missouri State Rich Wright said. "Anything we can do to help get calls on the field correct, I'm a huge advocate of. We've watched it evolve in the NFL and major college level. If there is an affordable way for us to do it, I think we'd be silly not to try it."
Wright was one who got to look at the technology at Media Day and said it was useful to know what the officials will be dealing with.
"They have the ability to look at the play from multiple angles," Wright said. "Now you are somewhat at the limit of the film capabilities within the stadium, but at least it gives them a chances to watch something slowed down.
"Our kids work so hard. We work so hard. And there are some of those critical calls that happen in a football game and if we have an opportunity to make them right, I think we should."
Targeting ejections will be automatically reviewed on the spot rather than at halftime to avoid a player being ejected who shouldn’t be. Racy stated that student-athletes shouldn’t be ejected for clean hits, so it is important to be able to make sure those calls are correct.
For a college football player, you are promised 11 opportunities," Wright said. "That targeting deal is a big deal and that ejection is a big deal."
Each coach will also have a challenge to use and will be granted a second challenge if the first was successful.
“If a student-athlete gets called for targeting with, say, 13 minutes left in the first quarter, he is out of the game,” Laurie said. “Now we can go in at halftime and watch the play and reinstate him if we were wrong on our call. Well, D-1 — I’ve been in the booth for D-1 in replay and they will have as many as 12 angles, 12 different cameras, slowed down and reversed. They can take up to two and a half minutes to explain it. We don’t have that luxury.”
The MIAA likes that coaches will be the ones deciding what gets reviewed rather than a replay booth. Rule 12 in the rulebook lists the challengeable plays.
“This would allow our coaches to control those plays that they want to challenge,” Racy said at MIAA Media Day.
Coaches will be able to challenge the play by calling a timeout and if the challenge is successful, the team would retain the timeout.
Racy spoke on on KQ2 about a call that he said was “wrong” where it was ruled that Northwest’s Mike Hohensee fumbled against Missouri Western and Western returned it for a touchdown. Racy said the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass and with this system Wright could challenge it and get the call fixed.
“We had several plays last year that we could have fixed,” Laurie said. “We do make mistakes. Players fumble, throw interceptions — we do make mistakes. But if we can correct them and it doesn’t cost a lot of money, we need to do it.”
Other officiating notes:
- Faking a slide, similar to the University of Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett’s play in the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest, will be ruled as the runner being down where he faked the slide.
- Signaling for a fair catch then blocking opponent is now a 10-yard penalty instead of five yards.
- Faking an injury to stop the clock will be reviewed and penalized the following week by the league office.
- Illegal touching will be a loss of down in addition to the 5-yard penalty.
- Blocking below the waist is restricted to inside the tackle box.
- Defensive holding will be an automatic first down. For example if the return team holds on a punt, that becomes a first down for the punting team.
- Targeting rule language has updated to say ‘no player shall target and make forcible contact to the head and neck area of a defenseless player, or contact an opponent with the crown of their helmet.’’ ‘Forcible contact’ replaces ‘initiate contact.’