Northeast Nodaway senior Boston Adwell makes a pass on Monday night in Bethany. 

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway has been one of the most reliant offenses in the state on their top scorer to score points. Senior Dylan McIntyre came into Monday averaging 29.4 points per game — an absurd number in the high-school game.

The Bluejays (4-8) suffered a heartbreaking 51-48 loss to Mercer in the opening round of the South Harrison Invitational, but there may be things to build on for the Jays despite the defeat.

