RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway has been one of the most reliant offenses in the state on their top scorer to score points. Senior Dylan McIntyre came into Monday averaging 29.4 points per game — an absurd number in the high-school game.
The Bluejays (4-8) suffered a heartbreaking 51-48 loss to Mercer in the opening round of the South Harrison Invitational, but there may be things to build on for the Jays despite the defeat.
Bluejay junior Jack Boswell began the scoring with a 3-pointer — the first of four for him on the night. Boswell finished with 14 points on the night.
“The first couple games, I was real nervous,” Boswell said of his bigger role this season. “As this season has gone on, I’m just getting more relaxed, we are running our offense a little better.”
Boswell says the ability to play off the attention that McIntyre draws has helped him find looks. McIntyre connected with Boswell on several cross-court passes playing out of double- and triple-teams in the post and Boswell made the defense pay.
“They were running 2-3 zone to stop Dylan, you know,” Boswell said. “With all that attention on him, it left all us open, so I just took advantage of that.
“… He draws so much attention. He is such a talented player and we just have to take advantage of that.”
Senior Boston Adwell ended the first quarter with a 3-pointer — one of two for him for the evening — to even the score at 11-11 after one quarter.
With Mercer leading 21-19, McIntyre took matters into his own hands for three straight trips with either grab-and-go rebounds or steals giving him transition opportunities. He finished all three for a 25-21 lead.
“It is something I need to try and do more, but I get it when I can,” McIntyre said.
Junior Trenton Hartley made it a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer for a 28-21 lead. The Jays took a 30-23 lead into halftime.
Two Boswell 3-pointers and a McIntyre score stifled an early Mercer comeback attempt, but the Cardinals eventually grabbed a 39-38 lead. Hartley’s second 3-pointer and a McIntyre basket gave the Jays back the lead at 43-39 after three quarters.
Mercer tied the game at 43-43 early in the fourth quarter and with 5:40 left, McIntyre got his team the lead back with a score. Those were the last points for McIntyre though and the second-to-last basket for the Jays.
“(They) were just shutting me down,” McIntyre said. “They had two guys on me basically all night. We couldn’t get the ball to me inside.”
After Mercer grabbed a 47-45 lead, McIntyre found Boswell for a 3-pointer for the lead back with three minutes to go.
The offense dried up for the Jays as Mercer retook the lead, and with 22 seconds left, the Jays had to foul, but committed an obvious intentional foul. Mercer made 1-of-2 and 1-of-2 again to take a 51-48 lead.
The Jays called timeout and got the ball to McIntyre on the inbound for a 3-pointer. He rose up for a contested shot, but missed as time ran out.
McIntyre finished with 19 points while Boswell had 14, Adwell and Hartley each had six and Drew Dack had three. The Jays hit eight threes around McIntyre, which will be a key statistic moving forward with the attention he commands in the post.
“That was huge,” McIntyre said. “It gave us a lot of momentum going forward.”