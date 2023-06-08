23-04-27 MHSBB Blake5.jpg
Maryville senior Blake Katen pitches earlier this season against Benton in the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds saw their district championship season rewarded with four players selected to the First-Team All-MEC including three of their senior leaders with Blake Katen, Adam Patton and Cooper Loe. Junior Don Allen was also a First Team selection.

Katen made the team as a pitcher with a 5-1 record along with a 2.73 ERA and 52 strikeouts. The first baseman, when he wasn’t on the mound, also hit .392 with a .567 on-base percentage and 27 RBI.

