MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds saw their district championship season rewarded with four players selected to the First-Team All-MEC including three of their senior leaders with Blake Katen, Adam Patton and Cooper Loe. Junior Don Allen was also a First Team selection.
Katen made the team as a pitcher with a 5-1 record along with a 2.73 ERA and 52 strikeouts. The first baseman, when he wasn’t on the mound, also hit .392 with a .567 on-base percentage and 27 RBI.
Loe made the team as an infielder. The Spoofhound shortstop hit .381 with a .505 on-base percentage this season while scoring 27 runs.
Patton was one of the heroes of the district championship game as a pitcher, but made the All-MEC First Team at catcher. Patton hit .389 with a .505 on-base percentage and 28 RBI. He had a 3.28 ERA on the mound.
Allen hit leadoff for a portion of the season while also patrolling center field. He hit .300 with a .446 on-base percentage and scored 24 runs.
Sophomore Peyton McCollum was a Second Team All-MEC pitcher with a 0.89 ERA and 37 strikeouts. Junior Boston Hageman was All-MEC Honorable Mention at pitcher with a 1.39 ERA and 28 strikeouts.
Sophomore Canon Creason was an All-MEC Honorable Mention infielder, splitting his time between shortstop and second base. Creason hit .330 and scored 32 runs.
All-275 Conference
Platte Valley seniors Wyatt Miller and Memphis Bliley along with Northeast Nodaway senior Dylan McIntyre were All-275 First Team unanimous selections.
McIntyre finished the season with a 1.76 ERA and 75 strikeouts with 13 walks. He hit .421 with a .554 on-base percentage and 28 runs scored.
Bliley finished with a 2.57 ERA which includes his start in the state championship game. He had 79 strikeouts and 17 walks. He hit .400 with a .524 on-base percentage, 29 RBI and 25 runs scored.
Miller had a 0.53 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 14 walks. The senior hit .309 with a .493 on-base percentage.
Northeast Nodaway junior catcher Grant McIntyre also made the first team after hitting .379 with a .507 on-base percentage. He hit three home runs.
Platte Valley junior utility man Alex Mattson made the First Team All-275. Mattson was the team’s leadoff hitter this season and pitched, played shortstop, the outfield and third base. Mattson hit .375 with a .444 on-base percentage and stole 19 bases.
North Nodaway junior catcher Aydan Blackford was a First Team All-275 selection. He hit .532 with a .639 on-base percentage and 22 runs scored.
Nodaway Valley had a pair of All-275 First Team selections with sophomore Lane Larabee and junior Kayden Conn. Larabee hit .466 with a .581 on-base percentage and 21 RBI. Conn hit .441 with a .571 on-base percentage and 25 RBI.
The Thunder also had an Honorable Mention selection with sophomore Preston Jenkins with a .391 batting average, .616 on-base percentage and 20 stolen bases.
Platte Valley sophomore Landon Wiederholt was an Honorable Mention All-275 selection after hitting .329 with 18 runs scored.
*Dylan McIntrye, sr., NE Nodaway; *Memphis Bliley, sr., Platte Valley; *Wyatt Miller, sr., Platte Valley; *Corbyn Jakub, soph., Rock Port; *Braxton Gibson, sr., Stewartsville/Osborn; *Cole Medsker, soph., South Holt; Lane Larabee, soph., Nodaway Valley; Kayden Conn, jr., Nodaway Valley; Cameron Oswald, sr., East Atchison; Grant McIntyre, jr., NE Nodaway; Aydan Blackford, jr., North Nodaway; Alex Mattson, jr., Platte Valley; Jarrett Hunter, sr., Rock Port; Hayes Weller, soph., South Holt; Kendall Noland, jr., South Holt.
All-275 Honorable Mention
Preston Jenkins, soph., Nodaway Valley; Alex Erickson, soph., East Atchison; Landon Wiederholt, soph., Platte Valley; Skyler Chorpenning, jr., Stewartsville/Osborn.