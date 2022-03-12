SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stanberry freshman Colby McQueen hadn’t attempted a free throw all season, but with just over a second left in overtime in the state semifinal game against Wellsville-Middletown, McQueen got his chance to cement the Bulldogs’ place in the Class 1 MSHSAA State Championship.
McQueen knocked down both shots and before he knew it, he was in the arms of senior Tyler Schwebach, who is a foot taller than the freshman, but lifted him high in the midst of the postgame celebration.
“The free throws,” Stanberry coach Nick Groomer said. “Dear Lord, when I was his age, I guarantee I would have air-balled both of them. That was impressive.”
The 45-40 overtime victory came with two of Stanberry’s usual starters sidelined. Landon Marticke missed the game with injury and Colby McQuinn fouled out late in the fourth quarter.
“We had to battle for every second of that and I’m proud that we got the win and get to play for first tomorrow,” Groomer said.
Until McQuinn fouled out, Groomer had only played his five starters, but having to turn to the bench, it was McQueen who got the nod. Groomer admitted that he thought his freshman looked nervous.
“I told him coming down here, ‘You are going to play,’” Groomer said. “When I didn’t see Gavin (Cameron) too tired, I wasn’t in a big hurry to throw Colby out there. I thought the kid looked nervous, but he had fresh legs. He is like a little water bug. He knew his job was to get out there and make something happen.”
The Schwebach twins did most of the heavy-lifting for Stanberry who finished with just two made shots from outside the paint. Wellsville-Middletown only made one shot from outside the paint and neither team made a 3-pointer.
Austin Schwebach finished with 18 points, 19 rebounds, and five blocks. Tyler Schwebach had 15 points and six rebounds.
“It is something that we’ve been dreaming about for I don’t know how many years,” Tyler Schwebach said. “To be able to go play in a finals — watching all the previous teams Coach has taken there — and being able to do that with my twin, my brother, who has been there every step of the way, it is definitely a dream come true.”
Other than McQueen’s game-sealing two, McQuinn had six points and Cameron had four.
Stanberry advances to play the No. 1 ranked team in the state, South Iron, who beat St. Elizabeth 85-51. Third-ranked Stanberry has already beaten second-ranked Mound City and fourth-ranked Winston in the postseason.
“That’s the really good thing about tomorrow, we had it once with the Mound City game, we are the underdog,” Groomer said. “This (South Iron) is the No. 1 team in the state. They proved it tonight. They proved it last year. They are good. That is kinda like playing with house money. Tomorrow, we are just going to show up and the ball is in our court. We shouldn’t be nervous tomorrow, they are the ones who are the defending state champs.”