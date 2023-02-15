RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway senior Dylan McIntyre is a multi-sport athlete in the truest form. McIntyre plays all four sports offered by the Bluejays across its three seasons.

He is a First-Team All-State selection in football. He is averaging over 26 points per game in basketball. He was the 275 Conference long-jump champion in track and field.

