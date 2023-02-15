RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway senior Dylan McIntyre is a multi-sport athlete in the truest form. McIntyre plays all four sports offered by the Bluejays across its three seasons.
He is a First-Team All-State selection in football. He is averaging over 26 points per game in basketball. He was the 275 Conference long-jump champion in track and field.
Baseball has always been McIntyre’s favorite sport though and on Wednesday, the Bluejay standout signed to keep playing the sport he loves at the next level. McIntyre signed with North Central Missouri College.
“It has always been a goal since I was a little kid,” McIntyre said. “I’ve loved baseball. It is my favorite sport, so I am looking forward to playing at the next level.”
Donnie Hillerman, who has been the North Central Missouri head coach for 16 years, says that the athleticism McIntyre displays across sports was a big reason they wanted to add him to their program.
“We see him as just a really good athlete,” Hillerman said. “Obviously he has some size and strength. He runs well for his size. We like his arm strength and his potential on the mound. Making adjustments as a hitter will probably be more of a challenge, but I think he will probably be more impactful on the mound right away. But with work, we see him potentially developing as a hitter as well. We are going to give him the chance to be a dual for us. Just see a lot of potential there.”
As a junior, McIntyre batted .462 with 15 RBI and 17 runs scored. On the mound, he threw 49 2/3 innings and had a 1.55 ERA with 78 strikeouts and 24 walks.
“This was I think a goal of his from the very beginning when I took him on as a freshman,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “You could see the potential there. Seeing him grow as a young man and a baseball player — I’m really excited for him. … They are getting a great kid and a great ballplayer.”
Proffitt says McIntyre has always had the talent, but over his high-school career, he has learned the mental game and grown with his ability to pitch.
“I feel like he has really learned how to pitch the last few years,” Proffitt said. “He came in as a freshman and threw the ball hard, and tried to strike everybody out. I think, especially last year, he really learned that he can pitch to contact.”
Northeast Nodaway has seen several baseball players sign to play at the college level over the years with the most recent being last season when Colton Swalley signed with Hannibal-LeGrange.
“We have been really lucky around here to have some really good baseball players, and it is nice to see them want to continue to go play,” Proffitt said.