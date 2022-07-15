JOPLIN, Mo. — Northwest All-Star and Northeast Nodaway rising junior Grant McIntyre is not letting the stress of a state championship game get to him and his teammates. The veteran of Northwest squad is going for his second state championship in as many years in Senior League.
His first-inning homer was the loudest hit in a 15-0 4-inning rout of the Twin City All-Stars. After the game, McIntyre had fun reliving the moment.
“I came here to hit nukes and chew bubble gum, and I’m all out of bubble gum,” McIntyre joked.
McIntyre’s 2-run bomb to left field made it 5-0 with no outs in the bottom of the first as Northwest jumped on the Twin City squad from Festus and Crystal City immediately.
“He let a curveball hang right down the middle,” McIntyre said. “I just put a good swing on it and drove it. I knew it was gone off the bat.”
After the first five reached and scored, Twin City got two quick outs and looked on the verge of limiting the damage, Northwest started rolling again and batted around with two outs. All together, they sent 16 batters to the plate in the first inning and put up 10 runs.
“It was great — it really swung the momentum in our favor,” Tucker Klamm said.
That was more than enough for Max Heintz, a rising junior from Maysville, who got the start on the mound.
“I just threw strikes and my defense worked behind me,” Heintz said.
Heintz faced just three batters in the second and got his offense right back to the plate. Klamm and Heintz had RBIs in the second inning as the lead ballooned to 13-0.
Another 1-2-3 frame in the third ended the day for Heintz as Northwest was able to keep him at 43 pitches and available for Sunday’s championship. Heintz allowed two hits and a walk in his three innings with three strikeouts.
“He is just a stud, I’ll tell you what,” McIntyre said of Heintz.
Northwest added another run in the third inning, but two running catches in center by Twin City and an outfield assist kept the game going at 14-0.
Klamm faced the minimum in the fourth with two strikeouts and a hit batter, who Justin Miller back-picked at first.
Landon Wiederholt led the fourth inning off with a double and just as McIntyre kicked off the rout, he finished it with an RBI single to walk-off with the mercy rule in four innings.
McIntyre and Heintz were each 3-for-3 at the plate while Chase Cline was 3-for-4. Klamm was 1-for-1 with two walks and Kayden Gabbard and Wiederholt each had two hits.
“We really wanted the day off Saturday,” Klamm said.
Twin City will now play Joplin on Saturday for the other spot in the title game. Northwest will need to win one of two games on Sunday to secure the state title in the double-elimination tournament. The first game on Sunday is at 5 p.m. with the ‘if necessary’ game being at 7 p.m.
“Just go out and play our game and we won’t have to play that second game on Sunday,” Heintz said. “I’m confident in us.”