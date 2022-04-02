RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Having either a 4-for-4 day at the plate or throwing four shutout innings in relief would each qualify as a good day at the ballpark. But on Friday night in a 8-2 win over Albany, Northeast Nodaway junior Dylan McIntyre accomplished both of those feats.
After three innings, Albany (0-4) led Northeast Nodaway (4-0) 2-0 with their first two runs scored of the season. That prompted Bluejay coach Vance Proffitt to talk with his team between innings.
“Started off slow,” McIntyre said. “We weren’t very focused in the beginning, but over time we locked in and got it done. … After they scored the two runs, Proffitt just gave us a pep talk and we got locked in.”
Proffitt didn’t just speak to his team, he made a change and brought in McIntyre to pitch. McIntyre stepped in for senior Auston Pride. The two pitchers share the responsibilities as the team’s aces and take pride in picking each other up when they are struggling.
“AP pitched well, he just gave up some hits that were good hits,” Proffitt said. “Dylan came in and did his job and shut it down. … We are lucky. They are two really good pitchers and I trust either one of them to start out a game and the other one can come in and finish.”
McIntyre stepped in and struck out three batters in the fourth inning to post a scoreless frame. He then led off the home half of the fourth and continued to build momentum.
McIntyre started the inning with an infield single and stole second base. His younger brother Grant McIntyre followed that with a single of his own and advanced to second on heads-up baserunning.
Senior Brayden Munns tied the game at 2-2 with a 2-run single which drove in both McIntyre brothers. Munns took second on an error in the outfield.
“Really I was just looking to get a base hit up there, just put the ball in play,” Munns said. “We didn’t have any on the board at the time so I was just looking to change that.”
The Jays then played small-ball as Boston Adwell advanced the runner and freshman Landon Wilmes plated him with a groundout to give Northeast Nodaway a 3-2 lead.
McIntyre pitched two more clean innings around the Jays stranding the bases loaded in a scoreless fifth, and the Bluejay offense got itself rolling again in the sixth to ice the game.
It began with the one new starter for the team this season with Wilmes, the freshman right fielder, working a long at bat then doubling to lead-off the inning. Lane Dack drove him in with a sac-fly.
With two outs, the Jays got back to work with Colton Swalley drawing his fourth walk of the night and Pride also working a free pass. Dylan McIntyre tripled to the fence in right-center to score both runs and record his fourth hit of the game.
“I feel pretty good,” Dylan McIntyre said. “I’m just going up there looking for a base hit every time and just getting on base.”
Grant McIntyre doubled in his brother and the center fielder then stole third and scored on a wild pitch to provide the final 8-2 margin of victory.
“I’m glad we responded,” Proffitt said. “We started off with a chance to probably get beat today and we had to get out of it.”
Dylan McIntyre finished off the Warriors with a 1-2-3 top of the seventh. The junior pitcher finished with four innings, two hits allowed, five strikeouts and one walk.
The top four batters in the Bluejay lineup didn’t have a hit on Friday, but starting with Dylan McIntyre in the five spot, the rest of the order came through. McIntyre had a double and triple in his 4-for-4 day. Grant McIntyre had two hits and a walk. Munns reached base twice and Wilmes got on three times.
“As a freshman coming in and finally seeing the bat hit the ball, that is big for him (Wilmes), because he is a really good outfielder,” Proffitt said. “For him to come up and be able to put the ball in play and see that taking a good swing is more than half the battle, that is great. And I am super proud of Munnsy. He works his tail off on hitting. There is a reason why he is our DH. He had been in a slump the last few games, so seeing him driving in some key runs was nice.”
Northeast Nodaway will look to stay unbeaten when they travel to Rock Port on Monday. The Jays return home on Thursday to host Stewartsville-Osborn.