22-12-22 NEN Dylan2.jpg
Buy Now

Northeast Nodaway senior Dylan McIntyre finishes a layup against DeKalb on Friday night in Ravenwood. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — After a 3-game losing streak to begin the month of December, Northeast Nodaway wanted a strong week to finish the first semester and their senior leaders, Dylan McIntyre and Boston Adwell, helped deliver a 2-0 week.

McIntyre took the starring role with 42 points as Northeast Nodaway (4-5) rallied from a 6-point halftime deficit for a 67-54 win over DeKalb (1-7) on Friday night in Ravenwood.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags