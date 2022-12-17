RAVENWOOD, Mo. — After a 3-game losing streak to begin the month of December, Northeast Nodaway wanted a strong week to finish the first semester and their senior leaders, Dylan McIntyre and Boston Adwell, helped deliver a 2-0 week.
McIntyre took the starring role with 42 points as Northeast Nodaway (4-5) rallied from a 6-point halftime deficit for a 67-54 win over DeKalb (1-7) on Friday night in Ravenwood.
“I was just doing my best to come back and get a win — a badly-needed win after last week,” McIntyre said.
The Bluejays played the first half with freshman point guard Drew Dack on the bench and the offense struggled to get a rhythm, but Adwell shifted over to the lead guard spot and the team began to find its flow.
“I had to handle the ball tonight,” Adwell said. “Dylan and I kinda took over that. It is a different role from what I am used to doing.”
Early in the second quarter, DeKalb led 12-6, but McIntyre rattled off 3-straight baskets to tie the game at 12-12. McIntyre assumed more of the point guard duties when breaking the press and he was able to get going downhill and get right to the rim in transition.
“Drew didn’t play the first half and it was a struggle, but we just had to come together, run the plays and get it done,” McIntyre said.
DeKalb finished the half strong on a 5-0 run to take a 24-18 lead into the locker room.
After coach David Kiene had a conversation with Dack on the floor as the teams headed to the locker room, Dack started the second half in his usual point guard spot and the offense clicked into gear.
McIntyre benefited the most from being able to get back under the basket more. After 12 points in the first half, the senior went off for 16 in the third quarter alone.
With the Tigers leading 30-26, McIntyre took a feed from Dack and finished a basket through contact. He took 2-straight lobs on inbounds plays and finished layups for a personal run and a 32-30 lead.
“Dylan will get rolling like that then everyone will just crash on him and it just leaves us wide open on the outside,” Adwell said.
After DeKalb tied it, McIntyre answered with a putback and Trenton Hartley hit a 3-pointer to make sure the Jays had the lead for good. After a Tiger basket, the Jays went on a 7-0 run to go up 44-34 late in the third quarter.
McIntyre picked up his fourth foul late in the third quarter, giving DeKalb hope if they could foul him out, but he played the entire fourth quarter and scored 14 points in the quarter to ice the game.
The back-breaking shot for DeKalb came after they cut the lead to 50-46. McIntyre scored on a putback and Adwell lined up a 3-pointer from the wing to push the lead to 55-46.
“Those were some big shots,” Adwell said of his mindset on his two 3-pointers. “You just have to be confident in yourself and the team.”
In addition to McIntyre’s 42, Adwell had eight, Jack Boswell had six and Jake Redden, Dack and Hartley each had three while Bryson Kennard added two.
“It was a big win,” Adwell said.
The Jays now get the holiday season off before returning home to host Nodaway Valley on January 3.
“We try to get better every single week,” McIntyre said. “Our goal is to be the best we can be by the end of the year and I feel like we are on the way to that.”