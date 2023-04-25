BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The momentum was on the side of the Nodaway Valley Thunder on Monday evening in Burlington Junction as the Thunder entered with five wins in their last six games. The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays came in having played their worst stretch of baseball having lost three of four. But momentum didn’t play a factor as Northeast Nodaway shut the Thunder in an 11-0 win.
“We had a really good week of practice where we really went back to the basics,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “This game was the whole idea of what we’ve been preaching the entire year, finally coming out and letting us see what happens when we pitch well, hit well, and play some defense when we need to. It was everything we wanted to see out of them today.”
It wasn’t a quick blow for Nodaway Valley as starter Lane Larabee held the Bluejays to just one hit over the first two innings of the game. But in the batter’s box, the Thunder struggled to even make contact against senior Dylan McIntyre, who struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced.
“Everything honestly (was working for me),” McIntyre said. “I was hitting the zone whenever I needed to and throwing out of the zone when I needed to just keep them on their toes and keep them swinging.”
McIntyre gave the offense the kickstart it needed in the top of the third with a leadoff double. It was the start of a much-needed performance from the plate for the Northeast Nodaway senior who struggled to get on base last week. In Monday’s win, McIntyre recorded a double, triple, three walks, and drove in two runs.
Brayden Stevens moved McIntyre to third base with a sacrifice bunt, setting up an RBI single from Grant McIntyre. Junior Tyler New then broke the game open with his first career home run over the center-field fence, giving the Bluejays a 3-0 lead.
“It was one of those hits that you didn’t even feel it coming off of the bat,” New said.
New, a two-sport spring athlete who has missed some time this year, says he is finally starting to find his groove.
“I feel pretty good, I missed a few games here and there and has made it hard to get in the rhythm of batting and fielding,” New said. “But I feel like now we’re in a spot where we’re in a good spot where the bats are getting hot and we’re hitting the ball real well.”
Northeast Nodaway added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Stevens drove in Dylan McIntyre on a groundout to the shortstop, then Drew Dack got the upper hand after being caught in a pickle between third base and home.
The Bluejays left the Thunder with little hope with two runs in the sixth inning and another four runs in the top of the seventh. Dylan McIntyre pitched five innings and struck out eight, earning his second win of the season.
The Thunder won’t have much time to sit with Monday’s loss as they travel to South Holt tomorrow afternoon for their second matchup of the season with the Knights. Nodaway Valley won the first matchup on April 13 with a 3-2 win in Burlington Junction.
The Bluejays will have a couple of days to prepare for their matchup with Platte Valley in Ravenwood on Thursday. The rivalry has swung in the favor of Platte Valley as of late with Northeast Nodaway having lost three-straight to Platte Valley in the series.
“It is important to play well, but the outcome isn’t super important,” Proffitt said. “It is a good rivalry; we’ve been playing each other for 12 years and they’re a good baseball team. We’re kind of rounding ourselves into a good baseball team, so make it a fun game and let’s go play our butts off. Win or lose, let’s get better for the end of the year.”