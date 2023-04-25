BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The momentum was on the side of the Nodaway Valley Thunder on Monday evening in Burlington Junction as the Thunder entered with five wins in their last six games. The Northeast Nodaway Bluejays came in having played their worst stretch of baseball having lost three of four. But momentum didn’t play a factor as Northeast Nodaway shut the Thunder in an 11-0 win.

“We had a really good week of practice where we really went back to the basics,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “This game was the whole idea of what we’ve been preaching the entire year, finally coming out and letting us see what happens when we pitch well, hit well, and play some defense when we need to. It was everything we wanted to see out of them today.”

