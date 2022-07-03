MARYVILLE, Mo. — This isn’t Marc McConnell’s first trip across the country on his bike. He is a veteran of the Trans Am Bike Race in 2018, which goes from Astoria, Oregon, to the Yorktown Victory Monument in Virginia.
“That race was created in the bicentennial in 1976,” McConnell said. “… The Trans Am is a very popular touring route. You’ll see lots and lots of people on that route that are just pleasure touring. They are not racing.”
The 55-year old from Myrtle Creek, Oregon is enjoying the Bike NonStop US version of the route across the country, which is more of a northern route.
“The reason that I signed up for the race is that there is nothing to win, absolutely nothing — maybe admiration from your fellow cyclists and a few people who are really into cycling — but other than that there’s not much there. For me, it is a personal endeavor, a journey. It gives me a lot of time to think. I love seeing the wildlife, I love seeing the varied country and I love meeting people.”
The route takes riders through Nodaway County where McConnell rode on Sunday. McConnell says the western United States is his personal favorite to ride through, but loves seeing the different parts of the country on a long race like this one.
“I’ve adopted a philosophy of not judging one place,” McConnell said. “I try to really take in each place and see what it offers. … There is a lot of beautiful things in every single state and if I leave my focus on trying to compare it, then I miss out on seeing the beauty within the state that I’m in.”
He enjoyed the hospitality and well wishes he received coming through Maryville early in the afternoon as the Hamilton family greeted him as he came into town and the Mayfield family spoke with him on Northwest Missouri State’s campus.
“You have so much solo time, it is easy to get discouraged when things aren’t going your way, it gets very hot or you are just stressed trying to make a certain mileage,” McConnell said. “When you have someone come out, it just kinda takes the pressure off and you realize that you are not alone. People are out there and they are interested and they care about what you are doing.”
McConnell is currently third in the Bike NonStop US race with Ales Zavoral going through Indiana on Sunday and while Brandon Taber was in Nodaway County a day ahead of McConnell.
“For me personally, the biggest focus of this ride is that I am raising money for the Community Cycling Center in Portland (Oregon),” McConnell said. “They serve low-income commuters by offering bikes and repairs. They also have summer programs for kids where they do bike camps. That is another reason I came out. I thought I could use my personal endeavor and pleasure of riding my bike across the country to help some other people and that is the most important thing to me about this ride.”
The next group of riders slated to come through Maryville are Giampiero Monti of Forli, Italy; Mark Royden of Brighton, England; and Bobby Sorensen of Boise, Idaho. All three riders passed through Norfolk, Nebraska, on Sunday.