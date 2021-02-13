MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest senior Mallory McConkey said she didn’t do anything special before Saturday’s Senior Day matchup with the Missouri Southern Lions. The special came during the game where the senior made her first 12 shot attempts and scored 22 points in the Bearcats 78-55 win.
“I don’t know what it was, I woke up and had my same Saturday routine,” McConkey said. “I just think my teammates make it easier because they’re always pepping me up. I give the credit to them.”
Sophomore Jayna Green came into Saturday’s game averaging 4.3 points per game. Green surpassed that early in the first quarter with two 3-pointers in the first minute and a half of the first quarter.
The Bearcats led 6-2 early before a quick surge from the Lions saw the game tied at six each. Senior Mallory McConkey took it from there, scoring five points over the final five minutes to give Northwest a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Missouri Southern took its final lead of the game early in the second quarter with 4-straight points from Layne Skiles to begin the second period. The Lions’ lead lasted all of 18 seconds before freshman Molly Hartnett gave the lead back to the Bearcats with a 3-pointer.
The senior duo of McConkey and Jaelyn Haggard helped Northwest build a double-digit lead with a combined 12 points over the final minutes of the second quarter. Haggard’s two three-pointers over the final minute and a half gave the Bearcats a 33-23 lead.
“I thought we did a lot of really good things and simplify things offensively,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “I thought we did a good job of executing because there were some advantages that we liked.”
The halftime did nothing in the way of slowing Northwest’s momentum. McConkey opened the half with a field goal and Jillian Fleming added a 3-pointer on the Bearcats’ second possession. Northwest scored 8-straight to begin the third quarter.
The Lions cut the lead to 11 with 1:05 left in the third quarter behind Madi Stokes six third quarter points. The Bearcats knew coming in that Stokes’ size would be an issue for them.
“With both of our post players out right now, we have to be able to post defend,” Meyer said. “If we could that, we knew would have an advantage at the other end. Jayna got some shots early, stretching Stokes and it’s hard for a 6'3 player to defend (on the perimeter).”
Missouri Southern cut the lead to single digits with a 3-pointer from Hailey Grant on its first possession of the fourth quarter. The momentum quickly swung back in favor of the Bearcats with 3-pointers from Fleming and Caely Kesten.
The threes kept coming for Bearcats with Haggard, Green and Kesten all connecting over a 90-second span, giving Northwest a 70-49 lead with 5:05 left in the game. Two free throws from Haggard and a field goal from McConkey capped off a 13-4 run for the Bearcats.
Northwest had four players finish in double digits. McConkey’s 22 led the team, while Green and Molly Hartnett each finished with 12. Haggard finished fourth on the team with 11 points.
“It was a lot of fun,” McConkey said. “The last game we didn’t have a lot of energy and that’s what we were trying to fix this time. I mean everybody fed into it and when you come out and make shots, it makes it easier to play with energy. But even when they went on a run there, we came back and it was really exciting.”
After a 4-9 start to the season, the Bearcats have won three of their last four and are now tied for seventh in the MIAA. Northwest will have a chance to move ahead of Washburn when the Ichabods visit Bearcat Arena on Tuesday.
“The first thing we said was that this isn’t a typical Senior Night because it’s not the last regular season game,” Meyer said. “There’s a lot of basketball left, but this was a group that came in and I told them how much better the program has gotten every year that they’ve been here.
"They came in, won five games but continued to work and continued to grow the program with a new head coach. They’ve been great and now seven MIAA wins, the most in eight years I think and to do that with three kids out and in 17 games — it’s pretty impressive with what we’ve done and they’re a big part of it.”