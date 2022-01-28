MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mallory McConkey has seen the resurgence of the Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball program over her five years as a Bearcat.
In McConkey’s first year with the program, she started 22 games, but the team won just five games. The following season, Austin Meyer and Addae Houston took over the program and the building began.
Throughout all of it, McConkey was in the middle of the process.
“She is the culture kid that we look for, even though we didn’t recruit her.” Meyer said. "… She has been awesome. She is as hard of a worker as you are going to find. She is a great teammate and brings people together.
“She brings it every day, always in a good mood and never complains. She is just an awesome kid.”
In Meyer’s first year, Northwest won eight games and four in conference. The next year it was 12 games and six in conference. Last season, the non-conference season was canceled, but the Bearcats won seven MIAA games.
“We’ve gotten better every year,” McConkey said. “A big part of that is with the freshmen coming in. Every year, they just immediately buy in. Every year, we get more people who are just getting in the gym all the time, working with Houston.”
McConkey and Meyer then each had a choice. With McConkey being granted an extra year of eligibility, Meyer had the option of asking her back for a fifth season. McConkey had the option of whether or not to accept. It was not a tough decision for either.
“It wasn’t a hard decision,” McConkey said. “Whenever Meyer asked me, I already knew that I wanted to stay. I didn’t have any doubt that it would be a great year coming back.”
On Thursday, McConkey’s dedication to the program was rewarded as she joined an exclusive club of Bearcats. McConkey scored her 1,000th career point in a 63-46 win over Lincoln. It was the ninth MIAA win of the season for Northwest.
McConkey became the 19th player in Bearcat history to have 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.
“She is just a scrappy player,” Meyer said. “And then she continued from a skill-set standpoint to just get better every single year and every single day.”
The Bearcats grabbed control of the game immediately with a 13-4 run capped by a Peyton Kelderman layup. Lincoln cut the margin to five late in the first quarter, but McConkey hit a turn-around jumper in the lane to close the quarter with a 15-8 lead.
McConkey made it a 5-0 personal run with the first three points of the second quarter to push the lead to double figures for the first time. A Molly Hartnett 3-pointer and Emma Atwood layup increased the lead to 15 midway through the quarter.
Caely Kesten and Kelderman hit 3-pointers and Kelsey Fields scored in the post to drive the margin to 21 points. Kesten and Kelderman each had three 3-pointers for Northwest.
“It was nice to see them not hesitate,” Meyer said.
The lead hovered around 20 for the third quarter and with 1:43 left in the period, McConkey made her Bearcat history at the foul line. McConkey made a pair of foul shots for her 1,000th and 1,001st points.
“It is all about the people I have around me,” McConkey said. “My 1,000th point came off a good attack by Emma that I just happened to get an O-board on.”
McConkey finished with a game-high 15 points with four rebounds and a team-high three assists.
Kelderman had 11 points while Fields had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
“She just continues to get better,” Meyer said of Fields. “She plays with more confidence every game she is out there. She has got a chance to be a really, really good player and have a great career here. She is just a good kid and works hard.”
Northwest will be back at Bearcat Arena on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., for a matchup with Central Missouri.
“Saturday, we have to be ready to play for 40 minutes,” Meyer said.