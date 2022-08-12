Northwest Missouri State legendary coach Gene Steinmeyer once told Mallory McConkey that she had a great name to be a professional sports broadcaster one day.
“I remember him always saying that McConkey would be a good name for an announcer for games and stuff which is kinda funny,” McConkey recalls as one of her early memories of Steinmeyer. “Whenever I was younger, just being a part of the Northwest community, I got to know him there.”
Steinmeyer was right that McConkey would eventually be getting into the sports profession, but not into the broadcast booth as he predicted. She will be taking a seat beside him on the bench for the Doane Tigers as their newest graduate assistant.
“I’m ready to jump in and do whatever,” McConkey said.
Steinmeyer reached out to the McConkey family about the opening after she finished her 5-year playing career at Northwest Missouri State. McConkey started 103 games during her Bearcat career and saw the team’s success climb each year she was on campus.
“Knowing ‘Stein’ and what he did at Northwest and being able to meet Ryan (Baumgartner), the head coach at Doane — I interviewed at a few places and there were a lot of good options, but I really liked the program, the town and especially the coaching staff,” McConkey said.
This past season, the Bearcats had 13 freshmen on the roster — many as a result of the extra eligibility, but many first-year players as well. McConkey says that working with players four and five years younger than her was what led her to believe that coaching may be her path.
Steinmeyer and McConkey will work under fourth-year coach Ryan Baumgartner. The program in Crete, Nebraska, has improved the last two seasons going from two wins to five to 12 last season.
McConkey has been through the rebuild that Austin Meyer and Addae Houston have spearheaded at Northwest and she looks forward to using that to help the athletes at Doane.
“I really enjoyed having Meyer and Houston as coaches and what they do for all the girls on the team, even outside of basketball,” McConkey said. “I love basketball and will never get tired of it so being able to do those things for female college athletes seemed like something that I would always have the drive to want to do.”
The South Nodaway graduate also thanks her junior high and high school coaches Aaron Behrens and Aaron Murphy.
“I learned something from every single one of them,” McConkey said. “Even still, I’m able to talk to Murphy about stuff like my plans. He has been so supportive.”
Archer hired at USC
Another Bearcat, Brady Archer, is also using his experience at Northwest to quickly rise in the world of college athletics.
“I wasn’t really planning on being here this quickly, but I’m here and I’m thankful for it,” Archer said.
The Spoofhound graduate says his passion for athletics remained constant as he grew up and his career goal shifted from athlete to coach to finding a passion as an equipment manager.
Archer spent his college years at Northwest as a Student Equipment Manager. He then joined the TCU staff as a Graduate Assistant Equipment Manager.
After a little over a year with the Big 12 program, Archer had a busy summer as he became a Certified Equipment Manager from the Athletic Equipment Managers Association.
Shortly afterwards he was offered a job from the University of Southern California where he started working on August 1.
“I’m honestly just thankful for the people I’ve met who have shown me the way and shown me the people they know and helped me get to where I am,” Archer said.
Archer is the Assistant Director of Equipment Operations and will travel with the Trojan football team this fall. Being hired right as fall camp opens has been a whirlwind for Archer, but he has enjoyed his first couple weeks in Los Angeles.
“They’ve been really good to me out here, kinda letting me get my feet set before everything got too big,” Archer said. “It was kinda tough moving out here and fall camp was kinda getting underway as soon as I got out here so it’s been busy.”
Steinmeyer hired at Indiana Tech
While Gene Steinmeyer will be giving McConkey a chance to get into college coaching this year, his son Sam Steinmeyer was earning a chance as well. The Spoofhound and Bearcat graduate announced on Tuesday that he accepted a graduate assistant coaching position for the women’s basketball program at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The NAIA program was 30-3 last season and went to the NAIA Tournament. The program is led by 10th-year head coach Jessie Biggs who is also the Director of Athletics at Indiana Tech.