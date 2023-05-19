lede.jpg
The Spoofhounds hoist the district championship plaque on Thursday night in Lathrop. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

LATHROP, Mo. — Adam Patton found out just hours before Thursday night’s Class 4 District Championship game that he would be starting. Gus McCollough had played fewer than 10 games this entire season. Both played pivotal roles in helping the Maryville Spoofhounds to a 4-2 win over Savannah in 10 innings, giving the Spoofhounds their first district title in six years.

“When we got to batting practice today, I found out and I wanted it, so it felt good to get the start,” Patton said. “Sometimes you want to know that you’re pitching so that you can get prepared for it. But at the same time, it can be a good thing because you’re not sitting on it or getting nervous about — you’re just getting to the game and going.”

cele.jpg
The Spoofhounds celebrate Thursday's district championship. 
Loe.jpg
Maryville senior Cooper Loe takes a swing on Thursday night against Savannah in Lathrop.
