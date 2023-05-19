This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
LATHROP, Mo. — Adam Patton found out just hours before Thursday night’s Class 4 District Championship game that he would be starting. Gus McCollough had played fewer than 10 games this entire season. Both played pivotal roles in helping the Maryville Spoofhounds to a 4-2 win over Savannah in 10 innings, giving the Spoofhounds their first district title in six years.
“When we got to batting practice today, I found out and I wanted it, so it felt good to get the start,” Patton said. “Sometimes you want to know that you’re pitching so that you can get prepared for it. But at the same time, it can be a good thing because you’re not sitting on it or getting nervous about — you’re just getting to the game and going.”
While the intensity in the Highway-71 rivalry isn’t as passionate in baseball as it is in other sports, the win on Thursday night was even sweeter for the Spoofhounds when that championship came against their rival. For Savannah, it was the second-straight season that the conference champions saw its season come to an end as the No. 1 seed in its district final.
“It feels great, especially against Savannah,” Maryville senior Cooper Loe said. “They’re the people just 30 miles down south, so it’s great to get it against them. But this is what we’ve been talking about all season — senior year, going into this is just amazing. It was a great baseball game against two teams and going into extra innings and having a clean game from everyone — I thought it was awesome.”
Last-minute pitching decisions didn’t just happen on the Maryville side. Savannah left Wednesday night’s game with the belief that senior Ethan Dudeck would get the start in tonight’s game, but Savannah head coach went a different route on Thursday, going with junior Parker Brayley.
Brayley pitched the final three innings against the Spoofhounds in Savannah’s 5-3 win on April 26, holding Maryville scoreless in that relief appearance.
The Savannah junior struggled a bit in his first two innings Thursday night, opening the game with a walk. Patton then reached with a one-out single, then a second walk loaded the bases for the Spoofhounds.
Maryville’s first run of the game came on a swinging bunt from Boston Hageman. Brayley was unable to field the ball cleanly, allowing Don Allen to score the game’s first run.
Patton quickly worked through the first two batters he faced in the first before a walk and an error gave the Savages two on with two outs. Patton kept Savannah off the board by forcing Ashton Kincaid to ground out to third.
McCollough led off the top of the second with a double. The Spoofhounds moved McCollough to third base on a ground out and then got him on Allen’s ground out to second base.
Savannah’s runs all came in the bottom of the second. Patton hit the first batter of the inning, but responded with a strikeout and a ground out. Sutton Snipes drove in the first run with a triple off a ball hit to right field. Patton then walked Truman Bodenhausen before allowing an RBI single to Wyatt Jackson, tying the game at two.
“I just had to keep making pitches and settle down,” Patton said. “Those first two innings, the nerves are high even as a senior. It's just nerve-wracking to pitch against these guys who have beaten us so many times. Just settling down was the key and making pitches low in the zone so that they couldn’t get it up in the air.”
The biggest play of the night came in the bottom of the fourth. Dudeck led off the inning with a double to left field, then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Bodenhausen then sent a line drive to Blake Katen who decided to throw home instead of going for the out at first base. McCullough’s tag on the throw kept Savannah from its third run of the game.
Savannah held the Spoofhounds hitless from the third inning through the seventh. Braley pitched five innings, allowed two runs, two hits and had two strikeouts.
The Savages didn’t fare much better against Patton over his final four innings with just two hits. Patton pitched seven innings, allowed four hits and struck out five.
Patton’s biggest strikeout came in the bottom of the seventh after Bodenhausen led off with a walk, a stolen base, and then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt for the inning’s first out.
Patton worked through the sticky situation by forcing a ground out to second, keeping Bodenhausen at third. Patton was then faced with Savannah’s top hitter in Landon Noland. Patton used five pitches in the at-bat to strike out Noland.
Maryville found themselves in a similar situation in the bottom of the ninth. Loe, who came in for Maryville in the seventh, retired the first batter of the ninth before Snipes reached on an infield single.
Snipes stole second base, then reached third on Bodenhausen’s groundout. Wyatt Jackson was the third and loudest out of the inning, leaving Snipes stranded on a long fly ball to right field.
“Being the away team is definitely not as fun as being the home team,” Loe said. “Going into last night and today, I thought I was pitching. I came on the bus today and they said AP is starting, so I said, ‘Okay, go get them, AP. They kind of let me know that I was going in as relief, but I came in thinking this game wasn’t going to be 10 innings. But now that it’s all done, it’s going to be a fun bus ride home.”
With the flip of the scorecard, the Spoofhounds offense flipped a switch against Dudeck.
Katen started the inning with a walk, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Hagerman also reached on a walk. Dudeck struck out the next batter before allowing a 2-out, 2-run double to McCollough.
“The last few days of practice I just really started hitting and I had the team and coaches’ support and it just kind of happened,” McCollough said. “I had some arm pain all season, went through recovery and now I’m back at it and ready to play.”
Loe’s final inning came against the three through six batters of the Savannah lineup. Brayley reached on an error to start the inning, but Loe ended the game with no further damage.
Maryville will have just a few days to enjoy the win as they prepare for its sectional round game against the Excelsior Springs Tigers. The Tigers are 26-12 and their 3-2 win over Benton in the District 15 Championship Game was their fifth straight win. Over that stretch, Excelsior Springs has allowed just four runs total.
“We need to get the bats going a little bit more,” Patton said. “We need to string together some hits, some rallies. But I think we’re hitting our stride and need to peak here at the end of the season.”