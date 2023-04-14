RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt isn’t concerned about Friday night’s 12-3 loss to the Maysville Wolverines and what it means for the Class 2 District 16 Tournament.
“We like to win ball games and I hate losing more than I like winning,” Proffitt said. “But if we can get to a spot by districts where I can put this team back together where it’s supposed to be, we’ll be just fine.”
Northeast Nodaway went with its top pitcher in Dylan McIntyre Friday evening in Ravenwood. But McIntyre didn’t get off to the same start he did Tuesday where he went three innings without allowing a run.
McIntyre struggled to get swings and misses in the first inning, walking the first two batters of the frame. Maysville’s Kaleb Jestes did the most damage with his walk, forcing McIntyre to throw 12 pitches over the span of the at-bat.
The Wolverines scored twice on wild pitches in the first inning. McIntyre left the first inning having thrown over 30 pitches.
“I think the second at-bat of the game was a 10 or 12 pitch at-bat and we didn’t get back into the strike zone very well after that,” Proffitt said.
As strenuous as the first inning may have been on the mound for McIntyre on the mound, the senior saved enough energy to lead off the bottom of the first inning with a triple for the second-straight game.
Maysville starter Dillon Willis settled in after the leadoff triple, striking out the next two Bluejays. Junior first baseman Elias Alarcon fared better in his at-bat, driving the ball to the right field gap for an RBI triple.
The second inning was far less active for both teams from the batter’s box as the two starting pitchers combined to strike out six of the seven combined batters they faced. McIntyre’s evening came to an end after forcing a fly out to second base to open the top of the third.
Maysville quickly jumped on the Bluejays after their starter’s exit. Coy Sobotka started with a one-out double, then Willis drove him in with a single. Reliever Drew Dack retired the next two batters to avoid further damage with a fly out to left field, and a strikeout.
McIntyre once again gave Northeast Nodaway a kick-start from the batter’s box once again in the bottom of the third with a single. Brayden Stevens moved his teammate over with a sacrifice bunt.
Grant McIntyre helped Dylan McIntyre back to the dugout with an RBI single that cut the Wolverines’ lead to one at 3-2.
“My top three-to-four guys hit some hard balls and found some gaps,” Proffitt said. “The extra base hits kept us in the game early.”
Carter Chapman opened the bottom of the fourth with a double, making it three of four innings Northeast Nodaway led off with a hit. Dack moved Chapman to third base after reaching on an error.
On a night when the Bluejays struggled on the bases, Dack’s attempt to steal second base allowed Chapman to score on the catcher’s throw to second. Willis limited them to the one run, sending the two teams into the fifth inning tied at three.
The Wolverines’ run of nine unanswered runs began in the top of the fifth inning. Maysville scored those three runs despite not recording a hit in the inning.
“We battled at times, we just weren’t consistent enough to give us a chance,” Proffitt said.
Maysville walked four times and scored on a passed ball for the third time in the game. That number increased to four scores on passed balls in the top of the sixth with a Kris Gabbard run to give the Wolverines 7-3 lead.
Northeast Nodaway went down in order in the sixth and seventh innings. The Wolverines scored their final five runs in the top of the seventh.
The loss dropped the Bluejays to 4-3 on the season and now sit behind Albany and Maysville in their district. Northeast Nodaway will be off for the weekend, then open the week with trips to South Holt on Monday and Stewartsville-Osborn on Tuesday.
“We just weren’t there today,” Proffitt said. “We weren’t mentally as sharp as we needed to be to win ball games. We shot ourselves in the foot too much to win.”