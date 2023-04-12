DSC_0003.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley athlete and Jefferson High School student Jenna Mason signed her national letter of intent for track and field at William Woods University on Tuesday. Pictured are (front) Becky Hanna, Stacy Mason, Jenna Mason, Jeremy Mason, (back) William Woods assistant coach Ryan Bontz and Jared Mason.

 KEN GARNER/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JCT. — A place on the state’s top stage last season in track and field and hopeful return this year, have propelled Platte Valley’s Jenna Mason to the next stage in athlete’s life — competing at the collegiate level.

On Tuesday, Mason, a senior at Jefferson High School, signed her national letter of intent to throw the shot put at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags