CONCEPTION JCT. — A place on the state’s top stage last season in track and field and hopeful return this year, have propelled Platte Valley’s Jenna Mason to the next stage in athlete’s life — competing at the collegiate level.
On Tuesday, Mason, a senior at Jefferson High School, signed her national letter of intent to throw the shot put at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo.
“I’m excited to continue to do what I love in college,” she said. “High school is not where I needed to stop.”
In 2022, besides winning a district championship in the shot put, Mason took 8th place during the Class 1 MSHSAA track and field championships.
Assistant women’s track and field coach at William Woods Ryan Bontz, who was on hand for the signing, said he is looking forward to what Mason can bring to the Owls’ program.
“Jenna can make a big difference in our (women’s) team,” he said. “We’re going to be a little younger of a team and she can make an immediate impact right away in the shot put.”
Currently, William Woods has 2022 NAIA Outdoor National Champion runner-up Katie French, who also placed 13th in the nation during the indoor season that recently ended, on the team in the shot put. However, French, who is a senior, won’t be there next season.
Bontz said he likes athletes such as Mason who come from smaller programs.
“I think smaller school kids are really hard workers and will put in the effort to get better which is what we’re looking for,” he said.
Although Mason has unfinished business this season, she is very much looking forward to continuing her athletic career.
“I’m also excited to continue to improve and learning new things and keep growing,” she said.