KING CITY, Mo. — Coming into the season, Platte Valley knew its girls team was going to be anchored by some strong competitors with junior Kayley Hauber returning after winning three state medals last season and sophomore Maggie Collins coming back with two to her name.
During Saturday’s district meet, the Platte Valley depth was on display as the team will send eight to sectionals. On a girls team with five members, four will be heading to Weston next Saturday.
“Everybody gave it their all,” Platte Valley assistant coach Kara Hauber said. “We had so many kids getting to the finals who PR’d and did their best. … We are very excited as a team.”
Jenna Mason will lead the team down there after matching her best shot put throw of the season to win the district championship. She came into the meet seeded fourth in the district, but was able to edge out Collins who is ranked fourth in Class 1.
Mason threw 10.1 meters while Collins threw 9.91 meters. Both will advance to Weston along with Nodaway Valley’s Ava Graham and North Andrew’s Riley Walker, who rounded out the top four.
Collins will also be going to sectionals in the discus. In the ultra-competitive district, she took fourth and will look to improve on her 29.95 meters next week. She holds the fifth longest throw in the state this season with a 33.81-meter toss.
Junior Andrea Riley will be advancing in both her events after taking second in the 3,200-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter. She was the only athlete in the district to advance in both events.
“I’m excited for the opportunity because I feel like this year I have a really good shot,” Riley said of advancing to state. “My strategy is pretty much the same as it was today. Just work together with the people I know can run the same pace and hopefully it will carry us all through.”
In the 3,200 meters, Riley has had a friendly rivalry this season with Rock Port senior Aubrey Watkins. Riley got bragging rights with a win at the 275 Conference Championships, but Watkins got the edge on Saturday.
“It is nice to have someone you know is always going to be there — to push each other,” Riley said. “Our times have definitely improved just by being together and knowing that you can always count on someone to help you push.”
The busiest Platte Valley athlete next weekend will be Kayley Hauber who will be looking to go to state in four events for a second-straight year.
“It was a goal,” Hauber said of advancing in all four events. “… It has just been a long day and I’m really glad I made it in all of them. I PR’d in almost all of my events today so it has been a pretty good day.”
On Saturday, Hauber took second in the 100-meter dash, third in the 200-meter dash and fourth in both the long jump and triple jump.
After making it in two relays last season in addition to her sprints, Hauber added the jumps to her resume this year.
“I feel pretty good jumping,” Hauber said. “I just have to keep improving to keep moving on to state.”
Another Platte Valley athlete who has been finding success with his jumps is freshman Justin Miller. Miller will go to sectionals in three events.
The freshman is a 5-sport athlete — playing every male sport that Platte Valley offers. He doubles up in the fall with cross country and football, plays basketball in the winter, and doubles up again in the spring with baseball and track.
He won the district championship in the triple jump with a 12-meter leap. Miller was fourth in the long jump and teamed with Micah Wolf, Ethan Holtman and Jacob Peery to take third in the 4x800-meter relay.
“I’m going to give it my all in that 4x8,” Wolf said. “Those younger guys and I have developed a bond over the past couple years.”
Wolf will also run in the 3,200-meter race after finishing second on Saturday and Holtman will go in the 800 meters after he finished fourth.
“I just really got to stay focused on me, run my own race and work my hardest,” Wolf said.