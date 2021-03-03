ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Charles Dickens wrote The Tale of Two Cities in 1859. The title is frequently altered to describe the events of a sporting event as the tale of two halves. Dickens would have been okay with the use of his title Wednesday night at Benton High School as the Maryville Spoofhounds squandered a 12-point halftime lead and watched their season end at the hands of the Cardinals in a 53-48 loss.
“Yeah — it was devastating,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said.
The Cardinals outscored the Spoofhounds 40-21 in the second half. Benton’s Kason Mauzey became a problem for Maryville in the second half. The junior was held to four points in the first half, but helped lead the comeback with 13 second-half points.
“Caleb (Kreizinger) played such good defense on Mauzey in the first half and then he got in foul trouble,” Stoecklein said. “Mauzey then scored on Marc (Gustafson), he scored on Spencer (Willnerd), it didn’t matter who I threw at him, he’d drive right around and score. I think that was one of the biggest things was Caleb having to come out with fouls.”
The Spoofhounds matched their previous game against Benton with a 12-4 run to begin the game. But the run didn’t stop there, Maryville led the Cardinals 16-4 with 7:07 left in the second quarter.
Benton responded after a 3-point play from Marc Gustafson with an 8-0 run to pull within five. The Spoofhounds extended their lead to 12 over the final three minutes of the first half with a 9-0 run that ended with a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Caden Stoecklein.
Both offenses struggled in the third quarter, going almost three minutes before scoring the first points of the second half. Mauzey scored on a layup with 5:10 left in the third, and then was whistled for his third foul of the game on Maryville’s next possession.
Spencer Willnerd’s layup at the 4:34 mark was Maryville’s first basket of the second half. The layup gave the Spoofhounds their biggest lead of the game at 29-15. The Cardinals then outscored Maryville 14-6 over the final four minutes to cut the lead to six at 35-29 at the end of the third quarter.
“I think we were 1-12 from the 3-point line, and they were leaving us wide open,” Stoecklein said. “By doing that, they sunk off Keaton (Stone) and some other guys and by doing that — Caden couldn’t get anything going inside, couldn’t drive and we couldn’t get Marc going.”
Willnerd and Mauzey traded baskets to start the fourth quarter, keeping the Maryville lead at six. Benton’s Carson Newlon then made his third 3-pointer of the game to make it a 1-score game for the first time since the game’s opening basket.
“Newlon got hot, I mean holy cow,” Stoecklein said. “Has he scored 17 this season? I don’t know, but he did tonight.”
Gustafson’s layup made it a 5-point game, but Benton again took the momentum with a 3-point play from Mauzey. The Cardinals’ 7-0 run gave them their first lead — one they never surrendered.
Benton held the lead the rest of the way and Caden Stoecklein’s 3-pointer with 28 seconds left was as close as the Spoofhounds would get at 52-48.
Stoecklein was held to just five points in the second half. Gustafson led Maryville in his final game as a Spoofhound with 17 points.
“I told those seniors tonight that they played so hard,” Matt Stoecklein said. “They fought so hard the entire game and didn’t give up. Earlier in the year they may have hung their heads and gave up, but they didn’t give up and kept fighting. That just shows their character, we just couldn’t get he ball to go in — couldn’t get it in the frickin' hoop.”
Matt Stoeklein is excited for the future of the Spoofhounds. Stoecklein said he likes what he’s heard from the team’s young players.
“I’m excited about next year because I’ve already got a group of kids that after school they are wanting to do plyometrics and get in the gym immediately and I’m excited to have a group that wants to do that,” Stoecklein said.