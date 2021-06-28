SHAWNEE, Kan. — Emma Sprague hasn't even played a varsity inning yet for the Spoofhounds, but she was able to do something on Sunday that fans of Major League Baseball teams love to complain about their players for not doing.
The soon-to-be freshman laid down a bunt, and not just any bunt, a perfect bunt. The Northwest Force were in extra innings on Sunday in the USSSA 'Bracelet Blowout' in Shawnee, Kansas.
“That was amazing,” teammate Ella Schulte said of the bunt. “She was just really speedy and placed it perfectly.”
In extras, a runner is put on second to begin the inning. Advanced Fastpitch Academy from Overland Park, Kansas, pushed its free runner home in the top of the eighth inning for a 2-1 lead. That meant that the Force would need at least one in the bottom of the eighth to continue their tournament.
“Our coach talks about 'short memory.' They score, we get right back into it,” Maggie Collins said. “We make an error, we get right back into it. She says that your errors are defined by the next play you make. I think that was kind of how we played that game.”
Sprague made sure they stayed alive as Annabelle Ball began the inning on second and Sprague laid down a bunt.
She pushed the ball up the first-base line in a perfect spot and the pitcher dove to try and stop the firmly-struck bunt. She couldn't and with the first baseman covering the bag the ball continued to roll.
“If I'm being completely honest, I didn't even see the pitcher fall,” Sprague said. “I just went off on a sprint, and I just was looking at the base and that is it.”
Sprague made it to first base easily, but third-base coach Lesley Schulte saw what was developing and sent Ball around third. Ball beat the throw to the plate and Sprague had herself an RBI off a bunt with a runner at second.
“That was perfect,” Collins said of Sprague's bunt.
Maryville upcoming sophomore Ella Schulte executed a more traditional sacrifice bunt on the next play and put Sprague in scoring position with Platte Valley upcoming sophomore and second-team All-State catcher Maggie Collins coming to the plate. Collins pulled a 1-1 pitch into left field and Sprague scampered home to advance the Force.
“I was like, 'OK, we can do this,'” Sprague said of reaching base and knowing Schulte and Collins were coming up next.
Schulte earned the win in the pitcher's circle by throwing eight innings and allowing just one run before the free runner.
“It was very fun,” Schulte said. “It was very intense and I like intense games.”
The Force fell in the semifinals 8-5 to the Topeka Strykers. Delaney Wolf led the Force with a 2-for-2 game including a triple, three RBIs and a run scored.
In the quarterfinals, the Force won 4-2 over the KC Heat. Schulte had a lead-off double in the first inning and Sprague drove her home.
Sprague drove in two more runs in the second inning and Collins had a triple to score Sprague. The Force may have scored more in the fifth, but after a 1-out triple by Wolf, the game reached its time limit.
In Saturday's lone pool-play contest, the Force beat the Twister from Rock Creek, Kansas, 6-0 behind a complete-game shutout by Schulte. She threw six innings and allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out 12.
Brylie Angle had a home run while Sprague, Wolf and Schulte each had two hits.