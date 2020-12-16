ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Maryville girls' wrestling team was thrown into the deep end in a hurry on Wednesday with the Midland Empire Conference Championships representing the first time they got to wrestle in competition all season.
The Spoofhounds quickly found their footing though with all three wrestlers earning a medal and sophomore Katie Weiss making herself 2-for-2 with MEC championships in her young Spoofhound career.
“That is what I came for — to get the dub,” Weiss said.
Weiss cruised to the 151-pound title in dominate fashion. She earned a fall in her first match in just over a minute over Lafayette's Mati Wolmedorff.
That meant she would face Cameron's Justice Brewer for the conference title. Brewer entered the match with a 9-2 record, but Weiss made sure she exited with a 9-3 mark.
Weiss started strong and built a 5-0 lead at the end of the first period. Brewer had the size advantage and was able to avoid the pin, but the Maryville sophomore controlled the match throughout and picked up a 10-5 win to earn another conference crown.
“It was nice,” Weiss said on competing again. “I was a little nervous at first, but it was nice, especially nice now knowing that I won.”
For Weiss, she enjoyed getting these first matches out of the way, but is focused on improving throughout the season.
“She did a lot of good things. She did a lot of early-season things,” Maryville coach Dallas Barrett said. “Definitely a lot of improvement to be made, but it is looking promising going forward.”
Sophomore Avery White also headed back to Maryville with a medal and her first win of the season. White didn't have much time for nerves early in the tournament as the 102-pounder wrestled in the first match of the day.
“I was really nervous, so getting (the first match in) felt better,” White said.
White fell behind early against Lafayette's Makenna Alden, but picked up a takedown in the closing moments of the first period for a 3-2 lead. The second period belonged to the Spoofhound grappler as she ran up a 11-4 lead.
The sophomore finished off her opponent in the opening moments of the third period with a pin.
“She came out and did really well,” Barrett said.
In the championship match, White was pinned by Cameron's Ashley Yamat and finished second in the MEC.
Maryville junior Keelie Strating rounded out the Maryville competitors and made her wrestling debut after joining the team this season.
Strating finished the day 0-2 and third in the 174-pound weight class.
“It just feels different when you are wrestling the same girls every day and being able to wrestle wrestle a different girl who isn't on the team made me realize that different girls wrestle different ways,” Strating said. “I was super nervous before this. I was kind of freaking out a little bit.”
Barrett was impressed with what he saw from Strating in her debut including a moment where she had Chillicothe's Hailey Fahling on her back in the first period, but just didn't know how to finish her off. That is something that only experience can teach.
“I saw some positive things out of her,” Barrett said. “I saw her get into some positions where with inexperience, she didn't know exactly what to do. Those will be things we can correct. I have no worries that she will get those figured out going forward.”
Cameron won the MEC team title while Chillicothe was second, and Savannah was third. Despite only three wrestlers, Maryville was fourth. Lafayette took fifth, and Benton was sixth.
The Maryville girls will be back on the mat on Thursday when they and the boys travel to Stanberry to wrestle Albany, Stanberry and Lafayette.
“We need to get as many matches in and as much experience as possible,” Barrett said. “Every match, we have to learn from. I think everyone is going to learn from these matches and get better going into tomorrow.”