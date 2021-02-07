FAUCETT, Mo. — The goal for any athlete going into his/her sophomore year is simple: do better than you did as a freshman.
For Maryville sophomore Katie Weiss, that meant matching a spectacular regular season that included a Midland Empire Conference championship — done — but improving on her postseason run. Saturday was her chance to do that.
Saturday’s MSHSAA Girls District 8 match ended up becoming pretty simple for Weiss after two matches. She was set to face Kearney’s Danica Green in the consolation semifinals. With a win, Weiss advances to sectionals for the first time in her Spoofhound career, and with a loss, her season would end at districts for the second-straight season.
Weiss was determined not to let the latter happen. The sophomore got on the board first with a first-period takedown.
She was able to open things up in the second period though and built a big 8-0 lead before punching that ticket to sectionals with a pin.
“It is farther than I made it last year, so it is progress,” Weiss said.
The win advanced Weiss to the third-place match where 19-match winner Sierra Brassfield of Lathrop was waiting. Weiss opened the match with a takedown, but like her semifinal loss to Cameron’s Justice Brewer, her opponent was able to counter her aggression. In both matches, Weiss surrendered the fall.
“Every time that I have lost, I’ve pulled the girls on top of me,” Weiss said. “That is something that I can work on in practice to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
She finished her district tournament with a 2-2 record which included a first-round pin of Lafayette’s Mati Womeldorff.
Weiss advances to sectionals where as the fourth-place finisher in District 8, she will have the tough tack of facing Fort Osage’s Haley Ward in her first sectional match. Ward is 27-1 this season and pinned her three district opponents in times of 17 seconds, 39 seconds, and a minute, 21 seconds.
“We are proud of Katie’s efforts this year, getting to sectionals,” Maryville assistant coach Howard Dumke said. “Now it is just preparing for the next step for her — time not to celebrate too much, but look for the next obstacle, the next wrestler and just get prepared for that next step.”
The sectional tournament will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Platte County High School in Platte City.
“Wrestle to her strengths,” Dumke said on the key for Weiss. “Now that the competition is good, she has to remember to remember to wrestle to what she is capable of and not wrestle to other wrestler’s game that they are trying to get her to wrestle.”
Keelie Strating finished her first season as a Maryville wrestler on Friday. The junior finished 0-2 in the district tournament, but — just like she has all year — learned a lot from the experience.
“When I started off the season, I knew nothing at all about the sport,” Strating said. “I didn’t know how it worked, I’d never seen an actual wrestling match in real life, so I was kind of freaking out. I thought I was was going to be really bad at it, and I was at first. Then I started getting a little better.”
Strating is already looking forward to applying everything she learned this year to her senior season in a Spoofhound singlet.
“I think if I just keep working on a few things I need to work on and try to build some strength with my other sports, I might be able to do a whole lot better next year,” Strating said.